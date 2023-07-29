How Emma Norsgaard turned her day around to score a Tour de France Femmes stage 

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A few years ago, Emma Norsgaard would have spent a stage like today’s stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes sitting tight in the bunch all day waiting for a mass sprint for the line. Now, having foreseen her sprint chances diminishing in line with the rise of Lorena Wiebes and Charlotte Kool, Norsgaard considers herself more of a classics rider and spent her day in the breakaway instead.

“I tried to change a little bit into more kind of a classics rider and I need to realize I’m not as fast as Charlotte Kool or Lorena Wiebes anymore,” she said. “So I need to seek the success on the other side and I’m pretty pleased with the way I’m going.”

So she should be. Norsgaard spent 86 km of stage 6 in a three-woman breakaway alongside Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka of Canyon//SRAM and Sandra Alonso of Ceratizit-WNT. The last woman standing from the breakaway in the final kilometer, Norsgaard powered away to the line ahead of a chasing bunch containing Kool and Lotte Kopecky to take the stage win.

Norsgaard says that she was unaware of just how close the charging bunch came to catching her: “I had no idea, I think I didn’t listen to anything in the radio other than vamos and I tried not to look back and really just focus on the finish line,” she said.

“It was a super strong break I was in and the girls were super strong. They were pulling super hard and the last 10km I was really trying to encourage them and I think they heard the same in the radio like me and…I’m lost for words, I don’t know what to say. I did not expect it. The last 5 km maybe I started to believe in it but otherwise I was just pulling like there was no day tomorrow.”

The day didn’t start off quite so well for the 24-year-old, however. She and her roommate, Floortje Mackaij, shared a stifling hotel room with broken air conditioning which made for an uncomfortable sleep. “I tell you. I woke up this morning, you know, like ‘oh no, another day. Another day I have to work, another day I have to suffer’,” she recalled. “I was such in a bad mood [that] I needed three cups of coffee before anyone could speak to me. Then the DS came up with this plan that I needed to go in the breakaway and I was like ‘are you kidding me? Again? I love it now. Before I was like ‘come on, man.’”

The possibility of a stage win seemed far from Norsgaard’s mind. The former Danish national champion suffered from illness in the weeks before the Tour, and spent the day in the grupetto on stage 5.

“Actually coming into the Tour I was a little bit sick,” she said. “I did Baloise Tour in Belgium and I got a fever on the last stage and I was so scared of not being selected for the race because we have so many strong riders on our team so they could take another. I was really nervous the first couple of days, I really had to ride into it and when it’s hot it’s not really my thing. I was super disappointed also yesterday not making it over the climbs and so actually not the best feeling coming into the race.”

“Obviously the main goal is the GC with Annemiek and I think everyone in the team really respects that and we also truly believe that Annemiek can finish it off so there’s not hard feelings about it but I think also they are pretty good allowing us to go for it ourselves like today I go in the break, Liane the other day was a really nice stage for her and then she can go for it.”

The best-laid pre-race plans rarely work out, but this time, for Norsgaard and her Movistar team, it worked perfectly. “Yeah it’s not like every day I just say ‘yeah today I want to win’ and then it happens so it’s kind of amazing when the plan works,” she said.

Morale within that team appears to be high. While their primary focus is defending the yellow jersey with Van Vleuten, the rest of the riders have been given freedom to go for stage wins, having now taken two so far this race.

Norsgaard’s teammate, Floortje Mackaij was full of praise for both the Danish rider and the dynamic of the Movistar team.

“She is super relaxed, she knows what she wants and she has a focus that she is going for and I think it’s really nice to be teammates with her,” she said. “I think winning with Liane [Lippert] and then in the way she wins today that’s really nice.”

Norsgaard credits Lippert’s win on stage 2 with giving her the mental boost to push herself today and recalls her delight for her teammate’s result. A sentiment that Lippert, who was seen enthusiastically embracing Norsgaard after the finish, clearly reciprocated.

“When Liane won I was so emotional I was even crying when she won and starting with the second stage with a win it was super good for the team and the atmosphere,” Norsgaard said. “We have such a nice team here. we are really enjoying the time here together and we are really friends and this makes a miracle.”

With the big GC battle to come on the Tourmalet tomorrow, the team will be hoping that the miracle continues.