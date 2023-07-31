How much did Demi Vollering earn at the Tour de France Femmes?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Demi Vollering and the SD Worx cleaned up at the 2nd Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Not only did the team put two riders onto the final podium, with winner Vollering and second-place Lotte Kopecky, it also won the two of the four jerseys — the yellow and green — as well as the team prize.

Its domination of the eight-stage race is also reflected by the prize money list as well (see list below).

Also read:

The team hoovered up nearly half of the entire prize money pot on offer, winning 119,450 euros out of the 246,380 euros doled out Sunday in Pau.

Vollering won 50,000 euros for winning the yellow jersey. Kopecky won 25,000 euros for runner-up, while Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) won 10,000 for third place.

The latter two were tied on time, so the tiebreaker in Sunday’s time trial that tilted in favor of Kopecky was worth 15,000 euros for the Belgian and her SD Worx team.

The team classification was worth 6,000 euros, while the points, youth, and King of the Mountains jerseys each earned 3,000 euros for the respective winner.

Canyon-SRAM was second on the prize money list, with 30,440 euros across the eight days of racing.

Only the top four teams earned five figures. Four other teams earned less than 1,000 euros in prize money, while two teams — Arkéa Pro Cycling Team and Coop-Hitec — won no prize money at all.

Prize money is calculated at the end of each stage, with placings in stage results and various points competitions tabulated across the entire event.

Also read: Here’s what Vingegaard earned at the Tour de France

Though the largest prize pot in women’s cycling, the overall purse is about 10 times smaller than the men’s Tour de France.

Jonas Vingegaard won 500,000 euros after 21 stages of racing, with the entire prize money purse at the men’s race of 2,295,200 euros.