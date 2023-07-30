‘I didn’t feel myself’: Annemiek van Vleuten’s Tour de France Femmes ends with fourth

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PAU, France — Annemiek van Vleuten’s grand tour career didn’t go out with the bang she had hoped for as she slipped off the podium on the final day of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Van Vleuten, who is set to retire at the end of this season, went into the final time trial sitting in third place overall. She endured a difficult day on the bike Sunday in Pau, giving away 1:41 to the stage winner Marlen Reusser and being beaten by almost everyone around her in the GC standings.

It saw her slide down to fourth place overall at almost four minutes behind Demi Vollering (SD Worx), the rider she beat to take yellow last year.

“Of course, it’s a disappointment that I was not good the last two days,” Van Vleuten said. “I was in the battle and gave it my all. I didn’t make any mistake that I think was not smart or that I did something wrong. I don’t know what happened, I was obviously not myself how I can be. And that’s a bit sad for my last Tour de France. I don’t know what happened.

“It wasn’t that I wasn’t pushing today, I gave everything that I had so I am proud of that. I didn’t have my normal level.”

Despite the disappointment, Van Vleuten had a kind word to say about her successor in the yellow jersey, Vollering.

“She did super good, and the whole team did super well. She’s a young rider and it’s not easy to have so much pressure on your shoulders,” she said. “I can also feel the pressure, I am 40 years old I am a bit more used to it. She can deal really well with the pressure. It’s not easy in the Tour de France, there’s a lot of tension so a shoutout to her that she can handle it so well. It was a really amazing performance.”

After a disappointing spring, Van Vleuten came into the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift with a renewed purpose after winning the Vuelta Femenina in May and then the Giro d’Italia Donne earlier this month.

Though she lost eight seconds to Vollering on stage 4 — which would turn into a 12-second advantage when the SD Worx rider was punished for drafting the following day — Van Vleuten had looked fairly well matched with Vollering through the opening days of this year’s race. However, the tide started to turn Saturday on the queen stage to the Col du Tourmalet.

A far cry from last year’s exhibition show in the climbs, Van Vleuten was frustrated by Vollering on the descent of the Col d’Aspin when she refused to work with her and then she was distanced on the Tourmalet itself. She was then unable to catch Kasia Niewiadoma in the final kilometers, leaving her looking at the final step on the podium.

As a former world champion, the last day in Pau was an opportunity to make amends and perhaps climb a step to second overall — clawing back the time lost to Vollering seemed unlikely — but she slid back rather than moving up. Van Vleuten couldn’t put her finger on what she was missing but said after that she didn’t feel quite right on this last weekend of racing.

“When I woke up this morning I already felt [off]. Yesterday evening I felt like I will be sick this morning. I was not really sick, I didn’t have a temperature that was high, but I said I’d give it a go, you never know,” she said. “But I already know yesterday how I was riding on the Tourmalet, I think people that watch more women’s cycling know it is not the level I normally can have.”

With Vollering’s overall win, plus stage wins for her, Lorena Wiebes, and Yara Kastelijn, it was another strong year for the Dutch. Van Vleuten is retiring at the end of the year but there is no shortage of talent still coming out of the Netherlands.

“I hope that the future for young talents is also bright, and not only Dutch cyclists because we need that to keep women’s cycling interesting and we need a fight between other countries,” Van Vleuten said. “I am sure that having more WorldTour teams and more teams that will pay a minimum salary the level will grow internationally.

“Also, internationally it will become more interesting to become a pro cyclist as a woman. When I started, I got 100 Euros per month as a salary so I know where we come from and I’m really proud to have this Tour de France, to see how far women’s cycling has come. It needs to be a bit more international and we need more riders, but it is amazing to see how professional my sport has become.”