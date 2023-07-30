‘I still can’t believe it’: Demi Vollering leads home Tour de France Femmes 1-2 for SD Worx

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PAU, France — It has been a whirlwind weekend for Demi Vollering after she stormed to victory on the queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and then sealed the overall win.

For all of her major successes in recent years, this week marks her first-ever grand tour title. Indeed, it is just her fourth-ever stage race success after winning the Vuelta a Burgos earlier this year, Itzulia Basque Country in 2022, and the Women’s Tour in 2021.

Vollering has been a hugely dominant force this season, but she lost her first stage race face-off with Annemiek van Vleuten at the Vuelta Femenina by just 10 seconds. There were no such doubts Sunday as rode away with over a three-minute winning margin at the Tour de France Femmes.

“I think that the time to realize was not there yet. Yesterday, I arrived in the hotel at 11:30. After a quick massage, I directly went up to have a shower and I tried to sleep, but I couldn’t really sleep. So when I was not falling asleep I realized a little bit, but in the end you’re still so focused and so busy with everything,” Vollering said in her winner’s press conference.

“This morning, I checked my phone a bit, but I think still I haven’t gone through all of the messages. I still can’t believe it, I think I need the next two days to have some relaxation with the family and some calmness to realize what happened.”

The bulk of Vollering’s winning gap was built through an impressive performance on the Col du Tourmalet on Saturday, the queen stage of this year’s race. She had nearly two minutes on her closest rival going into the final day, adding more than a minute in the time trial to her lead.

Vollering’s win capped off what was a very strong week for SD Worx, despite some controversy mid-way through the race when she was docked 20 seconds for drafting while her team boss Danny Stam was kicked off the race entirely for dangerous driving. The team won half of the available stages, filled two spots on the final podium and claimed two of the four jerseys up for grabs.

“It’s amazing what we did this week. We had a lot of ups but also some crazy downs, but mostly ups. I think we showed how strong our team is and how motivated we are to take the best out of the day and really fight for stage wins. We really make each other stronger,” Vollering said. “I really love to see this in the team and I think it’s really nice to see for the world, if you have a team with nice people who motivate you then you can achieve so much. It’s for sure something I like to see but also what inspires me a lot.”

All-star Kopecky

If Vollering’s performance was impressive, Lotte Kopecky’s was that and more as the Belgian rode into second place overall. Kopecky described last year’s race as one of her worst weeks on the bike but the 2023 edition was precisely the opposite.

After winning the opening stage, the Belgian took hold of the yellow jersey with a significant lead of over 45 seconds. That stood her in good stead over the rest of the week and she only lost yellow Saturday on the Tourmalet as her teammate Vollering blew the race apart.

Still, the steady pace up most of the climb allowed her to stay at the front until late in the day and lose a minimal amount of time. Kopecky went into the final day within touching distance of the podium and the Belgian TT champion had a good shot of getting onto it.

“I surprised myself quite a lot, especially yesterday, actually. Being one of the better sprinters and, in the end, being one of the better climbers and time triallists,” Kopecky said. “This Tour was just amazing for me. Before this was not really how I approached this Tour de France, but everything went really good and I recovered good. It’s really nice to be second in this Tour de France and winning this green jersey and also having an amazing team around me.

“I was quite sure yesterday that I would lose the yellow jersey. This morning, I was fourth in the general classification and coming on the podium was not impossible, but before this Tour I was not really aiming for this GC, I was not thinking about this. I was thinking that today, whatever happens, I have nothing to lose. I was not stressed before the TT, I was just relaxed and focused on what I had to do, and I just tried to give it everything I had.”

Despite her ride, Kopecky doesn’t have any immediate ambitions on turning herself into a grand tour rider and the classics still hold the strongest place in her heart.

“It’s not something that is on my mind at the moment. I am very happy with the kind of rider that I am at the moment,” she said. “I really love the classics and that’s still my main goal and what I love the most. I’m not going to try and change into becoming a different kind of rider. At least not in the coming years, but maybe after I will be a different rider, I don’t know. So far, I’m happy with what I am at the moment.”