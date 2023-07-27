‘It is really a dream’: Yara Kastelijn takes breakthrough result at Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Yara Kastelijn picked quite the race for her first road pro victory, winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes with a superb solo attack.

It was a big performance on the biggest stage, and elevated her right into the center of attention.

“It is really a dream … I can’t believe this,” she said, shortly after emotionally embracing her mother and her father at the finish in Rodez.

Previously a cyclocross specialist who was European champion in 2019, the 25-year-old made a huge breakthrough on Wednesday, rewarding the faith and encouraging approach of her Fenix Deceuninck squad.

The result comes after a refocussing in 2022, with the switch in direction then paving the way for this huge result.

Team directeur sportif Michael Cornelisse explained the circumstances behind that change in mindset and approach.

“She was of course first a cyclo cross rider. But then she felt, and in combination with our manager, Philip Roodhooft … they discussed already last year to go more on the on the road because she is a good climber.

“And last year she was already 13th in the Tour de France GC. So she made steps on that. She’s a small girl, she has good days and bad days. But when she has good days, then she is very strong.”

That certainly proved to be the case Wednesday. The 177.1km stage was the longest of this year’s race, starting in Cahors and featuring an opening half that was almost completely flat before a far tougher second portion.

Kastelijn and her team had been inspired by the performance on Tuesday of fellow Fenix Deceuninck squad Julie Vande Velde, who went 200 meters away from frustrating the sprinters and taking a solo win.

“Yesterday we were already really proud of her, because we came here as a team just to be on the attack, just to ride the finals and try to win,” Kastelijn said. “Yesterday we almost won, and today we win. I think we did a really good job with the team.

She had worn the mountains jersey on Tuesday stage and after Vande Velde took the lead in that classification, the plan was to keep it within the team. That was the reason for the early aggression, not necessarily thoughts of taking the stage win.

Yara Kastelijn took the polka dot jersey on Monday’s second stage of the race. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

“Actually, we started just to take some points for the mountain jersey,” she said of the early attacks and getting into the crucial 14 rider breakaway. “I was really happy that Marthe [teammate Marthe Truyen] was with me, because I’m not explosive enough to beat the other girls.

Truyen’s presence was also important as the team decided to direct her to contribute to the gap-building, sparing Kastelijn.

The latter said that while this worked, it led to some tensions in the break. “I think the other girls in the front group are a bit angry with me, but my coach told us we are not here to make friends.

“I was able to sit in the back of the of the front group because I had my teammate with me. So I didn’t have to push the whole day and I could save my legs. With two climbs before the finish line, she told me, ‘okay, now it’s on you, just go.’”

The break’s lead had been over ten minutes at one point and while it was coming down inside the final hour of racing, Kastelijn knew that someone from the break would have a chance of winning.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot had been virtual race leader on the road and when the peloton brought the break’s gap down to three minutes, the Frenchwoman went on the attack with Kastelijn. Soon afterwards the Dutchwoman surged again and this snapped the elastic, beginning a solo, successful run to the line.

“We were trying to get the mountains jersey back. Okay, that didn’t work out, but we tried,” Cornelisse said. “Then we knew the final was perfect for Yara. She is one of the best climbers, she was second in that classement [starting Wednesday], so she was one of the best climbers of that group.

“She was so strong. It was maybe the grinta and the morale that makes a difference.”

The morale was certainly high. At the post-race press conference a journalist asked if it was true that the team had a party after Vande Velde’s plucky and near-successful performance on Tuesday.

Katelijn confirmed that was the case. “Yeah, because we were really proud of Julie yesterday, she did an amazing job. She was in the breakaway for maybe 50 or 60 kilometers,” she said.

“I think that atmosphere in a team is really important to take results. At this moment I think we are really on fire because I took already one jersey, Julie took a jersey and we worked really hard for the team.

“I think when you have a nice atmosphere, it is much easier than to stay sad,” she laughed.

Her big raid sees her jump up the general classification, going from 32nd overall to 7th. She is exactly a minute off the race leader Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx-ProTime) and, with the important big mountain stage to the top of the Tourmalet coming on Saturday, has every chance to continue rising in the GC.

If that and Sunday’s concluding time trial go well, she could well improve on her 13th place of last year and finish inside the top ten.

Cornelisse said that the team will continue to ride aggressively in the days ahead. It will be inspired by Vande Velde’s near-stage win on Tuesday and the success of Wednesday.

“That it works today is not a surprise, but it’s a dream for us,” he said. “We are a young team and now we are winning a stage in the Tour de France. I think we fight already three days very hard for it. Every final we tried to make it. Today we deliver and it makes us very happy and emotional.

“Now we go every day again, every day. Tomorrow we go again. It’s only one time in the year, the Tour de France. So you must try every stage and make the best of it.

“We have always a plan. If it’s perfect we win. But we don’t always win. We only win now today. Tomorrow we have a plan and maybe we will not win.

“But today it worked out and you see everybody is emotional and very happy with it.”

Kastelijn is, of course, the person who is most happy about the result. She was on cloud nine at the finish and will line out for the remaining four stages hugely motivated to bring home more success.

“We tried everything for the win,” she said, “and today we have everything.”