“If you lose like this then you can only be proud” Julie Van de Velde’s near miss

Fenix-Deceuninck took the race on today in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and it very nearly paid off. The team started the day with the polka-dot jersey to defend, worn by Yara Kastelijn after her efforts on stage two. The Belgian team have been one of the most active squads in the race so far, racing aggressively and instigating moves while others play it safe in the peloton.

Today, the team’s aim was to keep the polka-dots within their ranks. “The plan was to take points for the jersey to keep it in the team,” Julie Van de Velde explained at the finish. “But it wasn’t the goal to go full gas to the line on my own. But I was there on my own, so I couldn’t turn back. I just went for it.”

In the end, Van de Velde spent 59 km ahead of the peloton on her own while her teammates moved up to the front of the peloton to disrupt any attempt to chase her down. With less than 2km to go, the 30-year-old still had a gap of around 20 seconds on the chasing bunch who were working hard to reel her in. With SD Worx refusing to pick up any slack form too far out, it was left mainly to Team DSM to chase the Belgian rider down.

Briefly, it seemed like Van de Velde was going to make it to the line but with 150m to go she looked to her left and saw a charging Lotte Kopecky pull up alongside her. She came agonisingly close to a career-defining win, but Van de Velde didn’t come away from the stage completely empty-handed, taking the polka-dot jersey and keeping it within the team.

“Of course there is a bit of disappointment,” she said. “But I’m really proud to have the jersey now and to show myself and also really proud of the team they did amazing to block the pace in the bunch.”

Did she believe that she might have made it all the way to the line? “In my radio, they were really believing in it, so I also believed in it,” she said. “But unfortunately, it was not the case.”

The man in her radio was experienced DS Michel Cornelisse, “I think that the whole world was watching, supporting her,” he said outside the team bus after the stage. “She deserved the win. It was a very long solo, it was a hard parcours and Team DSM chased hard but she’s still standing and in the end I’m still sweating. But the gap was bigger again on the end instead of smaller. That shows how strong she was and she deserved the win. But you know, sometimes it’s not always like that, but we fight for it.”

Fighting for it has been the order of the day for Fenix Deceuninck so far in this race. “We want to race and we want to make the race attractive. Staying in the peloton, there’s no option when you cannot win a race against Wiebes,” Cornelisse said.

“I cannot understand that not more people race more aggressively because if we wait for the sprint it is then always for Wiebes or DSM…But that’s their problem. We try to be an attractive team and I hope a lot of supporters who love women’s cycling also love our team because we always want to make the race.”

Van de Velde may not have had any breakaway companions on the road, but she certainly had plenty of support from those watching. Even the assorted press, team staff, and race officials gathered around the screen at the finish were audibly egging her on as she approached the line, emitting a collective groan of disappointment on her behalf when she was caught.

It’s the type of gutsy ride that wins people over, which Cornelisse had hoped for. “Everybody grows when we have success like this and like we raced today, it makes our team stronger and also more popular, I hope,” he said.

“I can only be proud. If you lose like this then you can only be proud. And I feel very sorry for her because she’s not winning much and she was now so close. Maybe the best chance in her life, but she gave everything.”

“Tomorrow we go again.”