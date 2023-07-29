Le Tour Entier and the fight for a women’s Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“Freedom is what we do with what is done to us,” said Jean-Paul Sartre. The French philosopher probably wasn’t thinking of professional cycling, but the sentiment fits pretty neatly to Le Tour Entier (The Whole Tour) and its founder Kathryn Bertine.

Bertine is a bike racer, a writer and an activist. She is also something of an outsider — to the European cycling establishment at least. All of these factors, along with sheer force of will and an unstoppable dynamism, have combined to make her one of the most influential people in the sport in recent years. Born in Westchester County, New York, Bertine started her athletic career in a very different sport — in her early twenties she became a professional ice skater. When she moved to Tucson, Arizona to study for a Master of Fine Arts at the university, she began competing in triathlons, eventually turning professional. Bertine soon discovered, however, that being a professional in triathlon (at least in 2005) was something of an oxymoron. She began writing, and published the first of four books about her life in sports.

In 2006 a new project for ESPN took Bertine to a path that is still, today, unfurling. The idea was that Bertine would try several summer sports, pick one, and secure selection for the 2008 summer Olympics. After trying handball, pentathlon and track cycling, she chose road cycling. And though the Olympic dream did not work out, Bertine did find a new career. She turned professional with Team Colavita in 2012, then graduated to the Wiggle High5 team in 2014.

It didn’t take long for Bertine to see and experience the scandalous inequality that characterized professional cycling at the time. She felt compelled to write to the UCI but received no reply. She was told by many people around her to back away from the argument. She refused. Articulate, intelligent, passionate, Bertine became the advocate that women’s cycling needed. She had experience of other sports, she could write, and being an older rider (she was 37 when she turned professional) she was perhaps less daunted by establishment figures than a rider at the start of their career.

During 2012, whilst researching a documentary about women’s cycling, Half the Road, Bertine spoke to many riders in the professional peloton and found a growing mood for change. Some of the most famous riders wanted to support her fight. In 2013 Le Tour Entier was founded, with Marianna Vos, Emma Pooley and triathlete Chrissie Wellington joining Bertine as founding members. A manifesto was written, garnering over 100,000 signatures, and presented to ASO. Le Tour Entier wanted a women’s Tour de France. Their manifesto told the story of the vicious circle that underinvestment in women’s cycling created, and then it told the story of the opportunity to start a virtuous circle. Investment leads to exposure, which leads to more sponsors, which leads to better funded teams and races, a more professional culture and ultimately to better treatment of the riders. And while ASO had been dragging their heels on the creation of a women’s race (or rather the recreation, a women’s Tour de France having existed in various incarnations in the eighties and nineties), when Bertine pushed, their door was open. Le Tour Entier met ASO in October 2013 and the result was the 2014 La Course, the one day race that was to run until 2021. Bertine was on the start line of the first edition on the Champs-Élysées. The winner of the race was, appropriately, Marianne Vos.

It was a major step forward, but it was still a long way from equality. For several years ASO seemed to be stalling on the idea of a serious women’s stage race. Then in 2022 the inaugural Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift was run, to rapturous acclaim. This year’s edition builds on that success by detaching itself from the men’s race, and with the addition of a time-trial final stage. True equality is still a goal to be pursued; the prize fund of the women’s race falls woefully short of the men’s, and there are a raft of financial growing pains in the wider women’s sport. But the Tour de Femmes Avec Zwift is more than a token gesture. It is a serious race and the best riders in the world can now start building its own unique mythology.

Storytelling is something Kathryn Bertine understands. Her fourth book, STAND, is a memoir of her activism. As we enjoy watching the women’s peloton roll through France, let’s remember that it was not pedaling, but writing and talking that made it happen.