Lippert fends off mighty SD Worx in stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes

After stage 1 was wrapped up with the perhaps predictable outcome of an SD Worx one-two, the second day of the Tour de France Femmes looked tough enough to potentially mix up the GC.

Indeed, the sheer amount of elevation gain over the course of the stage was the same as that of stage 7 to the top of the Tourmalet, leading some to describe it as the queen stage.

In the end, it was a gradual wearing down of the peloton until only a small, elite bunch of stage hunters and GC favorites remained heading into the finish in Mauriac. In contrast to yesterday’s slower start there was a slew of attacks and short-lived breakaways throughout the day which the team of the yellow jersey, SD Worx, left up to the other teams to control.

The weather also wreaked havoc on an already tense day of racing. Heavy showers fell onto dry roads making them perilously slippery as a number of riders would find out. The downpours also meant that riders suffered in the cold, some, like Marta Cavalli, visibly so.

“It was cold. First it was hot, then it was cold,” was how Marlen Reusser summed up the conditions after the stage. The Swiss rider attempted one of her signature long-range attacks late in the stage but Elisa Longo Borghini was right on her wheel.

Longo Borghini’s DS, Ina Teutenberg, was adamant that the Italian’s move had nothing to do with SD Worx in particular: “You know that Reusser will attack over the top and if Reusser has five meters we don’t have a chance to win the race,” she said. “So this is just respecting, knowing what they do. So that’s why Elisa reacted on her. It has nothing to do with the team or anything. We had to stay on top because it was dangerous and slippery, and you just don’t want to lose any time on GC.”

Managing the GC, rather than grasping for more time, seemed the order of the day for those targeting it. With few opportunities to really take much time and some sketchy descents to contend with, the GC hopefuls were content to follow the wheels.

“For me it was not a GC day.” said defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten. “For sure we look for opportunities to attack or to surprise. And for example, when it would have been super windy, we would have had opportunities or when it was in the finals a super interesting climb. “But it was also not really. So today it was in the end, not so many ingredients to take time. And like it’s also like when I attack, I’m quite sure that Demi Vollering will be there and that’s my main rival.”

Vollering herself wasn’t afraid to get stuck in to the hectic final, however, and geared herself up to lead yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky out for the win.

“We told Marlen to try for an attack,” she recalled at the finish. “At first she said no I will do the lead out but then I said ‘no, I can do the lead out for Lotte, just try’ And she tried but she did already a lot today in the race so I was not enough.”

Reusser, once caught, also reverted to domestique mode, helping Vollering with the lead out for Kopecky. “Actually I thought ‘now we have to win’ when I let the gap to these four with Demi leading out Lotte I thought ‘yeah Lotte is gonna make it,’ Reusser said. “But she had a flat tyre and she lost it like this. It’s very nice for Liane [Lippert, stage winner] she’s nice. It’s cool. But yeah, for us it’s a bit…I was surprised, because I thought yeah, we got this.”

It’s rare for SD Worx to concede a victory that looks so clearly lined up for one of their riders. It’s rare for them to concede a victory at all. But it’s not a given that Kopecky would have won had she not suffered a flat tyre. Lippert has a world-class kick on punchy finishes like today’s — she’s showed it before during the Ardennes Classics.

Kopecky herself nodded to the German rider’s strength in her post-race press conference saying: “This finish was also a very good finish from Liane Lippert so I think she’s a very strong finisher on finishes like this and I think she also deserved this win.”

Even with her puncture, Kopecky still managed second place. “I took this last corner behind Demi and I thought there was something wrong with the bike and I was like, ‘what’s going on here?’” she recalled. “Then Demi started the lead out and I just followed Demi and when I started my sprint I had a feeling that something was wrong but I didn’t really know what but I just keep sprinting till the line. But after the finish I noticed that my back wheel had a flat tyre.”

On a day that caught even SD Worx somewhat off guard, it’s no coincidence that the win came from Liane Lippert and her Movistar team who had done their homework.

“We knew that this is one of the hardest stages and we did a recon of this day,” Lippert said. “Our tactic was actually to see what will SD Worx do on a climb and how will the pace be normally. We wanted to go maybe for some bonus seconds also to get them away. But then there was a breakaway. So it was all coming into the final climb in a group. And the girls did really well positioning me and I felt really good and in control on this final climb. And I went for the sprint. And I think I did a good sprint.”

Lippert’s victory was her first outside of the national championships since her debut Women’s WorldTour win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2020. Her team leader, Van Vleuten, predicts that the end of this dry spell for Lippert will open the floodgates for more victories in the near future.

“This is I think a breakthrough win for her and now maybe she will believe more in herself and also the kind of finishes she can do like finishes like this and also after a hard race. So I knew that you were super strong,” she said of her teammate. “I mean, sometimes you need to race in the the moment and when you start winning, I think she will not stop. So this is for sure good for the confidence for more.”

Lippert, though, says she’s happy to step back into a supporting role for the greater cause of Van Vleuten’s GC ambitions.

“For sure our big goal and when we came here we all know the biggest goal is here to win the GC with Annemiek,” she said, “So for sure, we sometimes have to step back for our own cards, but that’s okay with everyone. It’s okay because in the end if you win the GC, and you have to get on the podium like in the Giro it’s just awesome moment and that’s why we work for it and we like to work for and if it’s like today that I still get my chance I’m really happy about the team that they also give me this chance. But I’m also having no problem to go back into working mode after now getting this from the team. Yeah, I’m happy and grateful.”