Sometimes you have to eat from someone else’s plate: Lorena Wiebes wins after DSM picks up the chase

Sometimes you have to capitalize on others’ work, at least that was what Lorena Wiebes said after she won stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Wiebes outkicked Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) to take SD Worx’s second stage win of the race but it was only after a dramatic chase to bring back lone attacker Julie Van de Velde (Alpecin-Deceuninck). Van de Velde held off the pack until the final 500 meters, having been on the go for over 40km.

Despite having Wiebes ready to go, SD Worx chose to hold back on the chase and allow rival DSM-Firmenich to do the heavy lifting, before bringing in a few strategic riders to help shut the gap. The European champion knew it was a gamble that could see her sprinting for a consolation result, but it paid off in the end.

“I was thinking about the victory, but I was also thinking about saving the girls so that we could still do a lead-out. Sometimes you have to eat from the plate of another rider, rather than start your own one,” Wiebes said. “That’s also the thing with sprinting, sometimes you have to gamble. We have had so many victories this year, you also think that other teams also want to have something.”

Of course, it was a gamble that the team could afford to make with one stage win already in the pocket after Lotte Kopecky’s solo attack on day one that netted her the current yellow jersey.

Wiebes also had an additional insight into the workings of DSM-Firmenich given that she raced with the team for three years, only leaving them over the winter to join SD Worx. If they could get DSM to do the lion’s share of work in the chase then it would mean fresher legs for the team later in the race as they look to deliver Demi Vollering to the final yellow jersey this Sunday.

“I knew that if they had a plan they would go fully for the plan and I had a feeling that the plan was to go fully for the sprint with Charlotte. Last year, we had a lot of situations where it was up to us to chase things back. It’s part of the game,” Wiebes said.

“We have a GC rider in our team and it’s still long till the finish of the race. We gambled for that and I think that they really started chasing. It was not up to us. I have the feeling that we also need the riders for the next days, and we cannot let them fully ride and that they can do something for GC.”

A yellow leadout

A fan gets a souvenir from Lorena Wiebes (Photo: Twila Muzzi)

Aside from her powerful sprint, Wiebes had a strong weapon in her arsenal for the final sprint with Kopecky working as the final leadout rider for her in the last meters of the stage.

The Belgian’s stint on the front was so powerful she possibly could have taken a second win for herself if she’d been working for herself in the finale. In the end, after delivering Wiebes to the win she carried on sprinting to the line and took third place just behind Vos.

“We don’t have so much experience together, but the main thing is to have complete trust in your leadout, and I had that today with Lotte. She delivered me in the perfect way. She was going so fast and I was waiting until someone else started the sprint and it shows how strong she is that she still got third,” Wiebes said.

It was an unusual sight to see the yellow jersey doing a job like that rather than riding the wheels herself. Kopecky wasn’t bothered, though.

“I enjoy riding in the yellow jersey, I don’t mind spending a bit more energy than I should. I’m also here to help my teammates and I was very happy that I could help Lorena to the victory,” Kopecky said after the finish.

“I felt really good in the sprint, and it was an instinct. I felt like I have to go now, and I started sprinting. I also had the feeling that I could just keep going. I was waiting for Lorena to pass me and then when she passed me, I thought why should I stop? Lorena won and I got third.”

Finishing third on the stage means that she keeps ahead of her teammate Wiebes in the green jersey competition. While she might have the yellow jersey at the moment, it is the points classification where she has a very strong chance to finish the race on top.

Kopecky was coy on whether or not she would target the green jersey deliberately with SD Worx still very much focused on winning the yellow jersey at the end of the week.

“A goal, it is hard to say, we have to discuss with the team what to do with it. I do not say no, but I also don’t say yes. We have to see with the team, how we will go with this. In the end, having yellow on the final day is the most important thing. We should focus on that,” Kopecky said.