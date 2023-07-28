Lotte Kopecky celebrating early green jersey victory in Tour de France Femmes, pledges support for Vollering

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

She’ll surely bid farewell to the yellow jersey on the slopes of the Tourmalet on Saturday, but Lotte Kopecky is set to take the green jersey of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift on Sunday evening.

The Belgian rider nabbed both the yellow and green jerseys with her stage one victory, and has retained both since then. Closest points rival Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance – Soudal QuickStep) wore green on Friday as Kopecky was again in the Maillot Jaune, but her tally of 132 points is far off that of Kopecky, who is on 201.

With less points available on Saturday’s mountain stage and Sunday’s time trial than the other days, the competition is done and dusted, mathematically, meaning that Kopecky just needs to finish the race to be sure of the maillot vert.

“It’s really nice,” she said. “At the end of your career if you look back and can say you won the green jersey of the Tour de France, it’s a really nice thing. I’m definitely proud of that.”

Her statement contrasted with a stated reluctance two days ago to chase the green jersey. She had picked up three points on that day, extending her lead over teammate Lorena Wiebes to 28 points, but was unwilling to make it a target then.

“It is only three points and the next two stages are sprint stages,” she said at the time. “If you look at the points then the winner of the sprint gains a lot of points. Again, day by day I will see. I think we will speak within the team what we are going to do with it.”

Outwardly targeting green when Wiebes was expected to fight for the win on Thursday and Friday would have been unwise. But any uncertainty was greatly simplified the following morning when Wiebes was a non-starter due to stomach problems.

Since then Kopecky has continued to clock up points, netting fourth behind three breakaway riders on Thursday, and third behind solo winner Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) and Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich) on Friday.

Also read: Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Emma Norsgaard blitzes out of break after crash derails sprinters

The reduced points available on Saturday and Sunday means that her margin over Moolman Pasio cannot be overcome. That makes up for the frustration at not taking Friday’s stage win.

“I am obviously disappointed, but at the same time I am proud to take home the green jersey,” she said.

“I thought it would be fine and that we would grab the escapees. But the peloton miscalculated. The breakaway riders were very strong as it went pretty hard in the chase. So all credit to them.

“Of course I am disappointed and frustrated. I don’t know if in a sprint for the win I would have been beaten by Charlotte Kool. I am happy with my sprint because the positioning was good and I made the right decisions. Looking forward to the world championships, this gives me a boost.”

Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes (both Team SD Worx – Protime) on day three of the Tour de France Femmes. Wiebes was a contender for the green jersey but instead her teammate is set to win that classification on Sunday. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The week has been a very successful one for her and SD Worx so far. The best possible outcome for the team is teammate Demi Vollering shining on Saturday and Sunday and winning the race overall.

That will be a huge goal and while Kopecky can’t help Vollering in the TT, she can and will do her utmost on Saturday.

“It has already been a great week. Had you told me beforehand that I would ride the queen stage in yellow, I would never have believed it. I have enjoyed every day in yellow. So this is a dream.

“We’ve won two stages, we’ve had the yellow jersey since the start… Now, we have one goal, so we hope we can help Demi tomorrow and hopefully, she can finish it off and make big differences on the Tourmalet.”

Vollering will start Saturday’s stage in seventh place overall, 1:07 behind Kopecky. She is 12 seconds behind her chief rival, the defending Tour de France Femmes champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team).

Vollering would be eight seconds ahead had she not incurred a 20 second time penalty on Thursday for drafting her team car when rejoining after a wheel change.

She, Kopecky, and the rest of the team are determined that this time loss will be of no relevance when the final GC is calculated on Sunday evening. The intention is to go all out for GC on Saturday, making for dramatic and thrilling viewing.