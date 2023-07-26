Megan Jastrab fighting for survival in first Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SARLAT-LA-CANÉDA, France — Megan Jastrab’s first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is a fight for survival after the American crashed on a nervous opening day.

Jastrab has had a busy summer after riding her second Giro d’Italia Donne earlier this month and had hoped to capitalize on the form she built at the Italian race. However, the DSM-Firmenich rider is now just focusing on getting through while she recovers from the injuries.

“I crashed on stage 1, and I am dealing with lots of pain from that. I hurt my whole right side, my back, my neck, and my hip. It wasn’t the best start, but it is what it is,” Jastrab told Velo.

“I was excited coming off the Giro and the training for that. I was hopeful, but now it’s more about survival, and helping Charlotte [Kool] and Juliette [Labous] as much as I can and just seeing where it takes me. Hopefully, in the next couple of days, I will recover a bit and find the rhythm again.”

It’s not the only misfortune she’s had this summer and she was hit by a car while out training ahead of the Giro d’Italia Donne. Fortunately, she has overcome those injuries.

While Jastrab was looking for her own results at the Giro — picking up two top-five places along the way — she is in France as a support rider. She is working as part of Charlotte Kool’s lead out on the few flat days, as well as helping to keep the team’s GC hopeful Juliette Labous safe.

Despite the struggles she’s had over the opening days, Jastrab is still enjoying the experience of her first Tour. something she’d always hoped she would be able to have.

“After the first year, you always worry that maybe the excitement will die down, but it’s grown a lot. It’s nice to see the support for women’s cycling,” she said. “It’s the Tour de France. When I started racing, I always thought it would be cool to race a women’s Tour de France and now it’s the second year running and going up on the stage and the presentation the first day and seeing people everywhere at the start and it was an hour before the start, it was incredible to see.

“It was really exciting, even if you’re in the grupetto you’re finishing with people here. It’s really nice to feel the support.”

Megan Jastrab won the junior world road race title in 2019 (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Jastrab wasn’t originally going to ride the Tour de France Femmes this year and planned to go all-in for the Giro before turning her focus on the track and road programs at the super worlds next month.

In the end, she decided to forgo the track competitions, which start late next week, and dedicate herself to the road. The eight-day Tour de France seemed like a much better build-up for her ahead of the women’s road race, which takes place at the end of the whole event.

“I gave up my track worlds spot to race here. It’s a little bit different for me but I’m excited and I really love road racing. It’s a nice change. After this, I’m going to go to Glasgow for road worlds. It’s a nice little block of racing,” Jastrab said.

“It just lined up a bit better with the training, especially with the road worlds. The course is really nice, and I was hoping to go into it with a road racing focus so I thought the Tour would be better prep than track worlds.”

With no separate U23 competition, Jastrab hasn’t been to a road world championships since winning the junior world title in Yorkshire in 2019. This year will be the first time she has been selected for the elite team and she has big hopes for the race.

There will be a U23 medal up for grabs after the UCI added the category within the elite women’s competitions with a view to creating a separate race for the 2025 worlds. With over 2,000 meters of climbing across the day, the course in Glasgow will be a tough one but it is still expected to favor a fast finisher and Jastrab wants to be in the mix.

“We’ll see what the team goals are but a podium in the U23 race will be pretty incredible. I hope I have some good legs on the day,” she said. “I think the circuit is really hard and you can’t underestimate it. There are lots of climbs, lots of turns, it will be a hard day. I don’t know how the U23 category will go.

“In the breakaway if a U23 is in the elite and says ‘I don’t want to ride’ because they want to go for the U23 that could create some tension. I don’t think there are too many U23 on the start list and I think the ones going aren’t there for the U23, we weren’t selected for that. We’ll be racing for the elite title as well and I think that makes a difference.”