Power Analysis: How Demi Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of the world’s best riders at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Less than a week ago, there was still some debate as to who was the best female cyclist in the world. Annemiek van Vleuten won four rainbow jerseys, four Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile, three Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, multiple Monuments, and the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Fellow Dutchwoman Demi Vollering has a much shorter palmarès that includes far more classics than stage races: Strade Bianche, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, the Women’s Tour, Itzulia, and the Ardenne Tripel in 2023, just to name a few.

After a tight battle at La Vuelta Femenina in May, many thought that Vollering and Van Vleuten would be neck and neck at the Tour. But few would have predicted the final outcome. In two decisive stages, Vollering built a 3-minute lead, and Van Vleuten fell off the podium completely.

Instead, it was Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma who finished second and third, while van Vleuten was just off the podium in fourth.

Here, we’re taking a look at the final two stages of the Tour de France Femmes, which included record-breaking climbs on the Col du Tourmalet and a 22.6km time trial around Pau.

Stage 7 was by far the hardest of the race because of its demanding climbs and high-altitude finish. The route included 2,610 meters of climbing in just 89.8 kilometers and a summit finish atop the Col du Tourmalet (17.2km at 7.3%) at 2,100 meters above sea level.

To almost everyone’s surprise, the GC favorites didn’t wait until the Tourmalet to make their moves. Movistar began setting a hard pace on the penultimate climb, the Col d’Aspin (12km at 6.6%), until van Vleuten attacked with 5km to go to the top of the climb. Only Vollering and Niewiadoma could follow, and eventually, Juliette Labous started leading the chase group behind.

Labous – Col d’Aspin

Time: 35’21”

Average power: 259w (4.7w/kg)

Trying to follow Van Vleuten’s attack: 5’01” at 290w (5.3w/kg)

Niewiadoma – Col d’Aspin

Time: 34’51”

Estimated average power: 255w (~5.2w/kg)

The leading trio went over the top of the Aspin together, but Niewiadoma was able to break away on the descent by taking better lines and profiting off of the Dutch staring contest happening between van Vleuten and Vollering.

By the base of the Tourmalet, Niewiadoma had a 58-second lead on the chase group, but it was a long way to go to the finish. Before she deleted her power data from Strava, we saw Niewiadoma’s power file from the Col du Tourmalet. She paced the climb with pinpoint precision, holding 250-255w for almost an hour. The high altitude didn’t seem to slow her down since Niewiadoma was still holding 252w for the last few kilometers at more than 2,000 meters.

Unfortunately for Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering was about to execute one of the best-ever climbs in women’s cycling. The SD Worx rider attacked with 5.7km to go, and it only took 200 meters to drop everyone off her wheel. Vollering flew across the gap to Niewiadoma and then powered away to an incredible stage win amidst the fog atop the Tourmalet.

What’s most impressive about Vollering’s effort is how much faster she went when she attacked. While most of the other contenders were riding at their limit, Vollering had almost 0.5w/kg more to give. When she accelerated, Labous and the remaining riders could only maintain their current power. In just 5.7km, Vollering put nearly three minutes into Labous, one of the best climbers in the world.

Labous – Col du Tourmalet

Time: 56’28”

Average power: 249w (4.5w/kg)

Final 5.7km: 22’52” at 247w (4.5w/kg)

Vollering – Col du Tourmalet

Time: 53’42”

Estimated average power: ~5.1w/kg

Final 5.7km: 20’06” at ~5.5w/kg

Heading into the final time trial around Pau, Vollering has a 1’50” lead over Niewiadoma, 2’28” over Van Vleuten, and 2’35” over Kopecky. It was anyone’s race for the podium after 22.6km around Pau.

The TT could be broken up into three distinct sectors: the first flat portion lasting 10km, then the Bosdarros climb (1.4km at 7.4%), and then the final 11km of slight downhill to the finish.

In Niewiadoma’s power file, we can see that she performed a huge positive split on this course, which means that she went out at a much higher power than she finished at. This may have been a deliberate strategy so that she could get the most out of her TT performance. Or maybe she thought she had better legs but then began to tire in the second half.

Niewiadoma – First part of the TT

Time: 11’24”

Average Power: 270w (5.5w/kg)

Sustained power from kilometers 3-9: 7’28” at 281w (5.7w/kg)

Niewiadoma –Final part of the TT

Time: 12’12”

Average power: 258w (5.3w/kg)

Sustained power from kilometers 18-20: 2’50” at 265w (5.4w/kg)

Either way, Niewiadoma did one of the best TTs of her career, finishing ninth on the stage, only 1’ 23” behind Marlen Reusser. In fact, Niewiadoma beat van Vleuten, the two-time time trial world champion, by 18 seconds. Her team said that Niewiadoma had spent a lot more time on her TT bike this year, and the results were clear.

Niewiadoma – Stage 8 TT

Time: 29’33”

Average power: 259w (5.3w/kg)

Normalized power: 269w (5.5w/kg)

Peak 5-minute power on the Climb: 289w (5.9w/kg)

Following eight grueling stages, Demi Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Kasia Niewiadoma, with van Vleuten finishing fourth and Juliette Labous in fifth. After destroying everyone on the Col du Tourmalet, doing the Ardenne Tripel, and winning the Tour by over three minutes, there is no doubt that Demi Vollering is the best cyclist in the world.

***

Power Analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders:

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Demi Vollering

Juliette Labous

Kasia Niewiadoma