Tour de France Femmes stage 2 highlights and results

Crashes marred stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, but Liane Lippert (Movistar) wouldn’t let going down twice ruin her day.

Both times she came back, and she stayed around in a thrilling stage full of attacks to hold off yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) for the stage win.

Despite falling just shy of a second stage win in a row, Kopecky retains the yellow jersey for another day.

Enjoy full video highlights from a great day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes.

Highlights

Standings after stage 2