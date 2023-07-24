EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 40% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France Femmes
Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images
Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 2 highlights and results

Thrilling racing and crash redemptions on the second day of the Tour.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Crashes marred stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, but Liane Lippert (Movistar) wouldn’t let going down twice ruin her day.

Both times she came back, and she stayed around in a thrilling stage full of attacks to hold off yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) for the stage win.

Despite falling just shy of a second stage win in a row, Kopecky retains the yellow jersey for another day.

Enjoy full video highlights from a great day of racing at the Tour de France Femmes.

Also read: A long time coming: Liane Lippert delivers confidence-boosting victory at Tour de France Femmes

Highlights

Standings after stage 2

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon