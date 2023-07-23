Tour de France Femmes stage 2: A hilly stage which could shake things up

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 2 — Monday, July 24

Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac

Distance: 148 km (92 miles)

Profile: Hilly stage

Stage 2: A day full of tough roads

Stage 2 is a typical Massif Central stage, heading southwest across the Auvergne and Dordogne regions, with six categorized climbs and 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) of vertical gain.

Two early hills after the spa town of Mont-Dore could split the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift peloton, but the real damage will be done by the four climbs in the final 50 kilometers.

Two of these precede a first passage across the finish line in Mauriac and a final hilly loop of 36.5 kilometers; the summit of the last climb, the Côte de Trébiac (3.4 kilometers at 5.8 percent), is right before the flamme rouge.

Stage favorites: Puncheurs to the fore

That final kilometer goes down and then up for 500 meters to the line. It averages 5.6 percent on that final ramp and should see the overall contenders come to the fore. However, there’s a chance that the breakaway specialists will fight for the stage win.

Expect to see the likes of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Demi Vollering (SD Worx), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) amongst others having a go on this stage. If a breakaway is to succeed, look to riders such as Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) or Riejanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma). Of course, stage 1 winner and race leader Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) will also hope to show well.

Demi Vollering won Fleche Wallonne in April and will hope for the same kind of success. (Photo: David Stockman/Getty Images)

Miermont and the Cantal Flea

The Cantal region is home to Dilyxine Miermont, who will compete in the race for her St. Michel-Mavic – Auber93 WE squad. She was fourth in the mountainous 1.1-ranked Alpes Grésivaudan Classic in early June, and will relish the chance to start her first Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift in her home region.

The area is also known as the home of Louis Bergaud, “The Cantal Flea”, who won Tour de France stages in Pau in 1958 and Strasbourg in 1961. He also finished seventh and ninth overall in the race during his career.

His club, the VC Mauriac, is now mainly dedicated to training riders through its cycling school. There are a total of 35 sporting associations in the area.

French rider Dilyxine Miermont (St Michel – Mavic – Auber93) during the 2023 Women’s Tour Down Under (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Culture and food

Mauriac is a commune built on the slope of a volcanic hill and features Gallo-Roman remains dating back to the first century. It is consequently considered the oldest settlement in the Cantal. More than 70% of its area is agricultural land and contains many old buildings.

Historically the town has strong links to religion. A chapel was founded there around the 6th century after a reported vision of the Virgin Mary, with this later becoming the Benedictine abbey of Saint Peter, a much-visited pilgrimage site. The abbey fell into disrepair but the remains of the abbey buildings are now used as public offices and dwellings. The town also includes the church of Notre-Dame-des-Miracles, which is one of 167 churches recognized as Basilicas in France.

The town became the home of Catherine Jarrige, who was a tertiary (lay Dominican). She concealed priests during the French Revolution, hiding those who refused to pledge their allegiance to the new regime. She was said to have performed a miracle after one of those priests was executed by guillotine, using his blood to restore the sight of a blind child. This was cited during her beatification in 1996.

Food specialties are a cheese and potato pancake called truffade, Salers beef, bourriol (crèpe), an almond, hazelnut and blueberry cake called Le Randonneur, Auvergne cheeses and gentian liqueur.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.31 CET, 11.31 a.m. EST, 8.31 a.m. WST