A long time coming: Liane Lippert delivers confidence-boosting victory at Tour de France Femmes

Liane Lippert’s big win at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a long time coming.

The Movistar rider has been one of the most promising riders in the pack in recent seasons, but wins have been few and far between. Except for her two German national road titles, she hasn’t had a win since the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2020.

Lippert got back on the winner’s podium in style with a victory over stage one winner, and yellow jersey wearer, Lotte Kopecky in a crash-filled stage that saw the German hit the deck with just under 50km to go.

“I’ve been waiting really long to win a race. I won the national championships but to win a race like this means a lot to me. I hope that it’s true what Annemiek says and that things will explode now, and I can keep winning or at least be in the mix for the wins,” Lippert said.

“We knew that this was one of the hardest stages, we did a recon of this day. Our tactic was to see what SD Worx did on the climb, we wanted to maybe go for some bonus seconds also to grab them but there was a breakaway, so it was all for the final climb. The girls did really well positioning and I felt really good and in control. I went for the sprint and I think I did a good sprint.”

The joy at the Movistar bus was palpable as team members rushed to hug each other. Van Vleuten was effusive with praise for her 25-year-old teammate and hoped that the stage victory was just the beginning for Lippert.

“I think it’s her biggest victory so far. I think she won the Cadel Race and now this, I think this is a breakthrough win for her. Now, maybe she will believe more in herself and the kind of finishes she could do, also a super hard race,” Van Vleuten said as she warmed down.

“We knew that she was super strong and sometimes you just need to wait for the moment and one time. Once she starts winning, I don’t think she’ll stop. For sure, it’s good for the confidence.”

Van Vleuten and Lippert have been teammates for just half a season so far after the German made the switch to Movistar over the winter from Team DSM. With Van Vleuten set to retire at the end of the year, Lippert was brought on as a potential new leader for the team.

Liane Lippert beat Lotte Kopecky to the stage win (Photo: Twila Muzzi)

Prior to the start of this race, Van Vleuten was hopeful that she would be able to impart what she could on Lippert before the end of the year. Lippert is gleaning what she can from the Dutchwoman while they are teammates, but she doesn’t think she fill the same gap left by Van Vleuten when she does retire at the end of the year.

“It’s great to have this last year together with Annemiek. It also takes a bit of pressure away from me for this year and I think that we can combine our cards well,” Lippert said. “I am a different rider to her, I’m more punchy and she’s more on the long climbs. I would say that at the moment, I’m not really a GC rider but I can climb well. I want to focus on the classics, and I want to win the classics. That’s my next goal I would say.”

Amidst the joy of the victory, Van Vleuten put in a solid ride to avoid losing any time in the wet and technical stage. She’s nestled in eighth overall at 59 seconds behind Kopecky, along with a tranche of other GC riders.

Though some thought that stage 2 could see some gaps develop between the overall contenders, it turned out not to be the case with only a handful of seconds being lost at the finish line in the chaos of the sprint.

Van Vleuten had a slow start to the season, but she seems in prime form at the moment and the team is further brimming with confidence after Lippert’s victory.

“This is just the beginning. We’ve come to go all in for one big goal and that’s the yellow jersey,” team manager Sebastian Unzue said at the finish. “It’s our most important goal of the season, we’ve arrived here with quite a lot of confidence after the Giro d’Italia, but also being cautious and humble because we know that the competition is getting better and better.

“It’s going to be a really challenging week, we know that it’s going to be really difficult to get the yellow jersey but we’re confident that we can do it.”