Tour de France Femmes stage 3: The latest standings and video highlights

Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift had a suspenseful finale, with lone attacker Julie Van de Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck) fending off the sprinters’ teams almost to the line and nearly taking what would have been an extraordinary stage win.

Huge efforts by the leadout riders saw her overhauled just 200 meters from the finish, with Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-ProTime) edging out Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint.

Wiebes’ teammate Lotte Kopecky led out the stage winner and defended her race lead ahead of Wednesday’s tougher finish.

