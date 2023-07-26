Tour de France Femmes stage 4: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wednesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift was a hugely entertaining one, with a large break going clear early and opening a gap large enough for one rider to take a break through win.

Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) was the one to triumph, attacking the break and using her climbing skills to open a substantial advantage.

Behind, big guns such as race leader Lotte Kopecky, her SD Worx-ProTime teammate Demi Vollering and defending champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) all went on the attack, with Vollering proving strongest of those on the tough uphill drag to the line.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.