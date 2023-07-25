Tour de France Femmes stage 4: The punchy climbers come to the fore

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 4 — Wednesday, July 26

Cahors to Rodez

Distance: 177.1km ( miles)

Profile: Rolling stage

Stage 4: Lumpy finale promises aggressive, exciting racing

Perhaps stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift is waiting for the Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez), who won stage 3 last year in such exuberant fashion.

Like that 2022 stage, this one has a hilltop finish after a hilly finale.

The omens are good for her because the stage starts with a 29-kilometer loop to the west of Cahors to pass the imposing Château de Cayx, which belongs to the Danish royal family.

This addition to the stage before it heads east along the sinuous valley of the Lot for 60 kilometers brings the day’s distance to 177 kilometers—the longest yet for a woman’s race.

Stage favorites: Those who thrive on steep ramps

After climbing out of the Lot canyon midway through the stage, the roads become increasingly hilly until the Côte de Colombes kicks off a mini Liège-Bastogne-Liège, with climb, descent, climb, descent…for 40 kilometers.

The hills become steeper the farther we go until the riders hit the 10-percent slopes of the Côte Saint-Pierre in the final kilometer at Rodez—where Greg Van Avermaet outkicked Peter Sagan on this uphill finish to win stage 17 of the men’s 2015 Tour.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar Team), and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) are all contenders here, but riders such as the FDJ-Suez pairing of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and Marta Cavalli, and AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio are all dangerous on a finish like this. Or what about Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), who has been in fine form of late and aggressive already in this Tour?

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig won stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift.

The land of the Celtic tribes

Cahors has been steeped in history since Celtic times. Originally called Divona or Divona Cadurcorum, it featured a fountain (now called “la fontaine des Chartreux”), which was worshiped by the Celtic tribe of the Cadurci. These were amongst the last tribes to resist the Romans, but Cahors went on to become an important Roman city.

Rugby is of huge important to the town, with the Cahors Rugby and Cahors Lot XIII clubs both based there. Former international player Fabien Galthié was born there, and is now the head coach of the France national team. Another person from there was Pope John XXII, who was born in 1244. The town hosted the men’s Tour de France on three occasions; Jacky Durand and Christophe Laporte won there in 1994 and 2022, while Sandy Casar won a stage starting from there in 2007.

Those living in Rodez are known as Ruthénois, with this name coming from Ruteni, a Gallic tribe which once occupied the territory. The painter Pierre Soulages came from the town and in 2014 was described by the President François Hollande as ‘the world’s greatest living artist.’

Ball sports are very well represented in the town, with football, basketball, rugby and handball teams all featuring. The triple Vuelta a España stage winner Alexandre Geniez (TotalEnergies) is from there. It has appeared in the men’s Tour several times; Greg Van Avermaet beat Peter Sagan to win there in 2015, while Michael Matthews triumphed there two years later. Pierre-Henri Menthéour and Jasper Philipsen won stages starting there in 1984 and 2022 respectively.

Greg Van Avermaet beat Peter Sagan to win into Rodez in 2015. ©Tim De Waele

Culture and food

Cahors has many Roman monuments, and also attracts tourists due to its medieval quarter, the 14th century Valentré bridge and its three fortified towers over the river Lot, and the 12th century Saint-Étienne cathedral, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It has hosted the annual Cahors Blues Festival each July since 1982.

Rodez also has plenty to see, including the Notre-Dame cathedral (13th to 16th centuries), episcopal palace, château d’Onet, Comencau bridge, plus various museums. Annual celebrations include the Estivada (Occitan music festival), Rouergue international folk festival, and the Rire Onet comedy festival.

Food specialties in Cahors include many types of duck dishes, Quercy lamb, black truffles, Rocamadour cheese, Quercy melon and local wines. Rodez offers Laguiole, Roquefort, and vieux Rodez cheeses, Aubrac meats, aligot (a dish featuring cheese blended into mashed potatoes) and Marcillac wines.

Schedule:

Start time (12.25 CET, 6.25 a.m. EST, 3.25 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.27 CET, 11.27 a.m. EST, 8.27 a.m. WST)