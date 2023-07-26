Tour de France Femmes stage 5: Another chance for the sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 5 — Thursday, July 27

Onet-le-Châteaux to Albi

Distance: 126.1km (78.4 miles)

Profile: Undulating stage

Stage 5: Undulating terrain but perhaps not enough to aid break

With the GC still delicately balanced, stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift could be tough for any breakaway to go the distance.

There are three short, steep hills in the middle part of the stage that will likely see serious counterattacks, and a group of strong riders could be in control over the day’s fourth final climb with 24 kilometers still to go.

Perhaps there’ll be a tug of war between the leaders and a chase group led by the sprinters’ teams trying to get them back on terms before the finish.

Stage favorites: Wiebes, Balsamo, Kool or someone else?

Interestingly, the final 20 kilometers are identical to the finale of stage 10 at the 2019 men’s Tour, when strong sidewinds created splits in the peloton, with Thibaut Pinot and other GC contenders getting caught out in a second echelon and losing 100 seconds in Albi.

There are a few climbs to contend with that could disrupt the sprint teams in the finale, but a bunch gallop is to be expected in Albi. Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich) are definitely the riders to beat but the likes of Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT), Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) are all outside bets.

Elisa Balsamo winning the opening stage of Setmana Ciclista Valenciana 2023 (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Big names tend to triumph in Albi

Onet-le-Château has no history of hosting the men’s or women’s Tour de France in the past, but has appeared in Paris-Nice and the Grand-Prix du Midi-Libre. The Dutch rider Lieuwe Westra won a Paris-Nice stage which started there in 2012, while one year later the Spaniard Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano triumphed in a time trial in the Midi-Libre. The town also hosts the Transcatonétoise half marathon.

Albi has seen many big names taking stages there, including Tour winner Roger Pingeon, who triumphed in the town in 1968, as well as Eddy Merckx in 1971, Cadel Evans in 2007, Peter Sagan in 2013 and Wout van Aert in 2019. It is the birthplace of the famous artist Toulouse-Lautrec, who was a cycling fan, and also the birthplace of 2017 Tour stage winner Lilian Calmejane.

It was voted ‘France’s sportiest city’ of 2012 by L’Équipe, and has links to a huge amount of sportspeople, including European and worlds pole vault silver medalist Romain Mesnil, former footballer Grégory Lacombe, 2017 judo kata world champions Stéphane Béga and Grégory Marques, French Under 23 steeplechase champ Alexa Lemitre and others.

Wout Van Aert won into Albi in 2019. (Photo: Yorick Jansens/AFP via Getty Images)

Culture and food

Onet-le-Château is known for its huge castle which served as residence for the canons of Rodez. It was completely rebuilt in the 16th century in the style of old medieval fortified castles and opens onto the town via a huge portcullis portal. The house and the chapel are built in a style similar to that of the first Renaissance. The chapel is now a parish church and has a holy water font made up of two white marble capitals (the crowing part of a column) from the Gallo-Roman period.

Albi is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a big reason for the city’s 1.2 million visitors per year. It has preserved its architecture remarkably well, including a medieval townscape, and victors can also see the 15th and 16th century cathedral of Sainte-Cécile.

Like Rodez, food specialties in Onet-le-Château include tripous (sheep tripe), Aubrac meats, plus Laguiole, Roquefort, and vieux Rodez cheeses. These can be washed down with Marcillac wines.

Albi’s menus feature radishes with salted liver, saffron-flavored tripe à l’albigeoise, duck, repountchou (a plant which looks like wild asparagus which is picked from the ditches in spring and can be cooked as an omelette, salad or flan, and gimblettes (crunchy shortbread with aniseed).

Schedule:

Start time (14.00 CET, 8 a.m. EST, 5 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.29 CET, 11.29 a.m. EST, 8.29 a.m. WST)