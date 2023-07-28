Tour de France Femmes stage 6 culture: From France to the world

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This year’s Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift is centered on the south-west of the country. The regions of Occitanie and Nouvelle Acquitaine offer us grippy roads for racing, deliciously rich cooking, lush countryside and a lot of sunshine. With France about to slip into its traditional August holiday mode, it feels incongruous to think about industry. And yet the region is very productive, and one of its primary industries is about as modern as you can get — aviation and space travel.

The French aviation industry’s link to the area goes back to the 19th century. In 1890 an engineer from Toulouse, Clément Ader, built his steam-driven Éole aircraft, and in October of that year he successfully made the first manned flight of an aircraft under its own power (as opposed to gliders, kites and balloons). He only got 50 feet above the ground, but his place in history was assured.

In the early 20th century, as aviation technology made more controllable planes feasible, the possibility of creating military aircraft was the catalyst for rapid expansion of the industry. Some of France’s first military planes were produced in Toulouse by Pierre-Georges Latécoère. His company was eventually taken over. Its successor eventually became the corporate giant Airbus, whose headquarters are still in the area, close to the Toulouse — Blagnac airport. It is a significant provider of jobs for the region, employing more than 28,000 people in and around Toulouse. And with its total exported products worth 26 billion euros, Airbus is a critical part of the French economy.

But it is Aéropostale that best embodies the romantic attachment the French have (or perhaps used to have) to air travel. Originally part of Latécoère’s aviation company, Aéropostale was the first air mail delivery operation. It employed some of the most talented and daring pilots to fly mail from the Montaudran airfield, just outside Toulouse, to destinations that included Morocco, Senegal, Brazil, Paraguay and Chile. The flights were incredibly long and remote, fraught with danger, not least because of the rudimentary planes.

French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, himself a pilot with Aéropostale in the 1920s, brought the experiences vividly to life in his 1931 novel Night Flight. Set in Argentina in those pioneering days of commercial aviation, Night Flight follows the station chief of a company trying to organize night flights between Buenos Aires and Europe. One of his pilots, Fabien, is lost when his plane is caught in a cyclone on the long journey to Patagonia. The novel describes Fabien’s final hours as he rises above the clouds: “And now a wonder seized him. Dazzled by that brightness, he had to keep his eyes closed for some seconds. He had never dreamt the night-clouds could dazzle thus. But the full moon and all the constellations were changing them to light… Now all grew luminous, his hands, his clothes, the wings, and Fabien thought that he was in a limbo of strange magic; for the light did not come down from the stars but welled up from below, from all that snowy whiteness.”

At the start of the Second World War Saint-Exupéry flew reconnaissance planes for the French air force. When Germany conquered France he moved to New York, from where he mounted a campaign to encourage the United States to enter the war. He also wrote some of his most famous works during the two years he was in exile, including The Little Prince, a classic of world literature. In April 1943 Saint-Exupéry returned to the fray, traveling to Algiers to fly reconnaissance missions for the Free French Air Force. He was too old for the job, and in poor health, but his influence and fame meant that his superiors found it hard to refuse his wishes. On 31st July 1944 he took off from an air base in Corsica, and did not return. Remnants of his P-38 plane were discovered in the Mediterranean in 2000, though the cause of his fatal crash remains unknown.