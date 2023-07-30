EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France Femmes
Photo: Getty Images
Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 8: The final standings and video highlights

An all out effort against the clock to end a superb race.

The yellow jersey may have been all but decided on Saturday’s epic Tourmalet stage, but the suspense continued in Sunday’s concluding time trial of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift.

Four riders were fighting tooth and nail for two podium places, while the stage victory was also up for grabs.

The course proved a fine test for the riders, with the early uphill section and final ramp handing something to the climbers, but the flat and downhill sections favoring the bigger engines. Who would prevail? As ever, the Race of Truth would decide.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.


An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

