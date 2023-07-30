Tour de France Femmes stage 8: The final standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The yellow jersey may have been all but decided on Saturday’s epic Tourmalet stage, but the suspense continued in Sunday’s concluding time trial of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift.

Four riders were fighting tooth and nail for two podium places, while the stage victory was also up for grabs.

The course proved a fine test for the riders, with the early uphill section and final ramp handing something to the climbers, but the flat and downhill sections favoring the bigger engines. Who would prevail? As ever, the Race of Truth would decide.

