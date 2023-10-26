The good, the bad, the ugly: Does the 2024 Tour de France Femmes hit the mark?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Three is the magic number, or so they say, but what to make of the third Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift route?

Race organizer ASO unveiled the seven-day, eight-stage route in Paris on Wednesday that takes the riders from Rotterdam to the top of Alpe d’Huez.

With one day less to work with thanks to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, and a first-ever foreign start, ASO had a real task to try and create a balanced route that wouldn’t just disappear into the hum of a busy summer of sport.

Did they get it right?

There’s never going to be a perfect route that’s going to please everyone, but ASO has given it a red-hot go and it has delivered a statement-making route. When it comes to the general classification fight the riders will have to leave it all out on the road.

But let’s start at the beginning.

Debate has been rolling around on social media as to whether or not the foreign grand départ is a worthwhile venture when the race is only seven days long this year, and even one at eight days.

The challenge of hosting the start of the race outside of France has been made evident by the fact that only half of the race is actually in France itself.

The opening three days will be outside of the country, with two in the Netherlands and two in Belgium. Meanwhile, the final three days will be entirely in France, with stage 5 from Bastogne to Amnéville the bridge between these two parts.

Strictly speaking, there will be more racing in France with close to 200km more on home soil compared to the foreign stages. That is thanks largely to the fact that the three full days in France will all be over 160km.

A true Tour de France Femmes?

There are only 6.3km of time trialing kilometers (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

With about 40 percent of the racing kilometers spent outside of France, there is a debate to be had about whether it’s too much and if it can really be considered a proper Tour de France.

Of course, there are questions about whether a seven-day or eight-day race is long enough to fit in a foreign start.

However, they’ve become an integral part of grand tour racing on the men’s side, and allowing the Tour de France Femmes to go outside of the confines of its home country is an important part of the development of the race.

There are limits to it, though, and sending the riders so far that they might have to fly back to France following a grand départ might be a step too far. It would be difficult to do in such a short amount of time, and it would also be hard to argue about for it from an environmental perspective.

Maybe doing a foreign start when the race has been reduced to just seven days for practical reasons might not be the easiest time to do it, but taking the race out of France for a few days while the country is gripped by Olympic fever makes some sense.

Starting in the Netherlands and dipping into Belgium for a day, is also a no-brainer.

Both Belgium and the Netherlands produce some of the biggest viewing figures for women’s cycling and it would be remiss not to capitalize on that at some point. Why not this year? It is a chance to boost the profile of the race in countries that have been the leaders in the sport.

Defending champion Demi Vollering is due to be there, along with a few more Dutch stars, while ASO will be hoping that Lotte Kopecky chooses to ride and hypes up the Belgian fans. Kopecky is in two minds about her participation at the moment with the Olympic Games track program high on her list of priorities.

Perhaps the biggest blot on the Dutch grand départ is the tiny time trial offering. At 6.3km, it seems better suited as a prologue for a very different kind of race.

A difficult finale

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will be decided by the Alpe d’Huez (Photo: ASO)

Though it might make some small differences by the end of the race, it won’t force any major changes like it did this summer.

Instead, it feels like it is there in order for ASO to claim it has a time trial but lacks any definition and perhaps the race would have been better off with a full-length sprint stage on day two.

Putting in the shorter opening stages, has allowed the organizer to really backload the race with some tough days out.

Despite being one day fewer and the combined kilometers of stages 2 and 3, which feature on the same day, coming in at shorter than any road stage in the history of the race, the 2024 Tour de France Femmes is only 14km shorter than last year’s offering.

The first two editions of the race had just one stage over the 160km mark. In 2022, there was a 175.6km day out while last year had a 177.1km ride.

There is nothing close to those lengths for 2024, but ASO has instead packed in two back-to-back 160+ km stages sandwiched by two 150km days out.

This makes it arguably the toughest finale to a Tour de France Femmes in its three-year history and feels like another progression in the development of the race. Overall, the average distance per day (rather than by stage) will be more in 2024 than either of the first two editions — not bad considering one day adds up to just 73km.

Vollering was delighted to see the route and it’s easy to understand why as it is well designed for her capabilities. Had there been more time trialing kilometers, she’d likely dominate her way to a second yellow jersey.

The relatively short TT opens the door for riders that lack in that department but the peloton still has some work to do to close the gap to Vollering before next summer. If one or two riders can do that then we’re in for a doozy of a race.

There are some negatives to be seen in the 2024 Tour de France Femmes route, but the overall picture is good, and it pushes on the development of the race.

For the race to thrive, it needs to keep moving forward, and this is what it has done with this route.