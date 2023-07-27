Tour de France Femmes brings race for WorldTour survival into sharp focus

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

ALBI, France — A stage win or a big result at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift brings with it plenty of prestige and plaudits, but it brings with it another added bonus — WorldTour points.

As happened last year in the men’s WorldTour, the squads in the top tier are fighting to keep their place as a raft of other teams snap at their heels.

Human Powered Health, Uno-X, and Israel Premier Tech Roland are all at risk of losing their licenses, while AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step, Ceratizit-WNT, and potentially a few more are hoping to take it from them.

The Tour marks the beginning of the end for this year’s contest with a little over three months left of racing before the final table is set in stone and all the key teams are present. It looks like it is going to go down to the wire, and every point will count in the fight for a place at the top.

“Last year was like really disappointing that we did not get the WorldTour license, because we were close to get it,” Ceratizit-WNT sport director Dirk Baldinger told Velo. “At the end of the day, it was a lesson for us, we changed some goals. From the beginning of this year, it was a clear goal to fight for the points and not to do some races for fun.

“And OK, the Tour de France is this show, and you need to represent yourself and you need to be here. But at the other races, we always discuss internally if we will get points or not get points.

“If we cannot get points, we do not go to the races. Sometimes we do two different programs to get points on one program and on the other as well,” he said. “You’re always pleading a little bit that you get as many points as possible.”

Ceratizit-WNT got their season off to a dream start with Arianna Fidanza winning its opening race of the season. The Italian has continued to pick up big results throughout the season, while her sister Martina has also been adding to the tally.

The Tour de France has been going well for the team, too, with Cédrine Kerbaol leading the young riders’ classification since the opening day.

Having just fallen short of the points needed to make it to the WorldTour for this season, the German-registered squad is now by far the top Continental team and sits well within the cut-off of the top 15 places needed to gain promotion.

It doesn’t mean that the team is safe yet, and every opportunity to gain a few points will need to be taken.

“It’s a lot of pressure. At the end of the season when you see the race program, if China is happening, we need to go to China, because when you see there are two WorldTour races there, you can get 800 points easy. So, you cannot be secure that you get it in the end,” Baldinger said.

Fight for survival

Team Human Powered Health needs to earn more points soon. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

While Ceratizit-WNT has plenty of momentum behind it, U.S. squad Human Powered Health is seeing the safety line move further away.

The team had a strong start to the year by picking up a massive haul of points at the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race which saw it scale the rankings, but things have slowed down of late, and the team is around 1,000 points shy of where it needs to be at the moment.

The team has had a mixed showing so far at the Tour de France Femmes, though Audrey Cordon-Ragot’s close brush with taking the yellow jersey gave the team something to smile about at least and there’s still hope for a solid result with Barbara Malcotti when the race heads up the Tourmalet at the weekend.

“It is pressure for the team, but we do have other plans, as well. We’re definitely going all in to get one of those WorldTour spots,” Human Powered Health sport director Joanne Kiesanowski told Velo. “We’re just doing our best and trying to make it we’re on the bubble right now but there’s definitely some other chances to be had.”

It is going to be an uphill struggle for Human Powered Health after it finished bottom of all the WorldTour squads in 2022 and many of the squads around it in the standings gaining points.

Though the team is still fully intent on making the cut, it has had to make considerations as to what happens next if it doesn’t have a WorldTour license for 2024 and 2025.

“There’s also the wildcard situation, which is a pretty good situation for us,” Kiesanowski said. “It means that you still will get into the biggest races in the world, and sometimes it’s actually easier to get into some of the smaller races, which is what some of our riders need. I think the wildcard situation is something that could be really positive for us.

“You’ve seen that with the men’s teams as well. Some of the ones that got those wildcards, it didn’t hold them back. When you think about some of the results that some of the men’s teams have gotten this year, Lotto-Dstny and Israel Premier-Tech, they’ve had some great results, and pretty successful seasons.”

A good place for women’s cycling

Uno-X hopes to move up the rankings. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Uno-X is another of the WorldTour teams fighting for its survival in the top tier of women’s cycling. The Norweigan-registered squad was only set up last season and it has taken some time to iron out all of the creases.

Over the winter, the team made just three signings but they’ve all proved quite important, particularly with Anouska Koster and Maria Giulia Confalonieri raking in big points hauls for the team.

It all means that they’re sat just inside the cut-off point but they’re only just over 100 points ahead of the next team Israel-Premier Tech Roland.

“Being a WorldTour team is really important to us. And it is important that we try to keep that license. Sometimes you can’t control how well other teams do and yeah, Israel-Premier Tech has had a really great year,” Uno-X sport director Alex Greenfield told Velo. “It’s been great to see how the likes of Claire Steels and Tamara Dronova have been racing it. We’ll keep doing our best performance as well as we can. And we just sort of accept what the outcome is at the end of the year.”

When the Women’s WorldTour was first announced back in 2018, before its launch in 2020, there were concerns that introducing a big minimum wage could cripple the sport before it was ready.

Despite filling the final spot a year later than was planned with Fenix-Deceuninck becoming the 15th WorldTour squad this season, competition for places at the top is as hot as ever.

“I love it. This is the first year of the WorldTour license for women where you can’t just buy it with money. You have to be one of the best teams to have it and that’s exactly what we want, we’re in this because we love competition,” said Greenfield, a former racer. “I’m pretty proud now the women’s sport is competitive for a WorldTour license. This is great.

“This is pushing us to be the best we can in every race, and I think it is pushing every team to realize that you need to be the best as much as possible.”

There is a small unknown at the moment regarding the WorldTour licenses with the announcement this month that Jayco-AlUla and Liv Racing TeqFind would merge at the end of the year, with one remaining as a WorldTour team and the other becoming a development squad.

With both teams currently racing with a WorldTour license, it’s not yet clear if the second one will be scrapped or if it will be available for a team to take over.

Whatever happens with the WorldTour points competition, Uno-X, Ceratizit-WNT, and Human Powered Health all plan to continue to pay their riders the minimum wage dictated by the current regulations. There are a growing number of squads that are able to pay this minimum or something close to it and the gap between the Continental teams at the top and the bottom is widening.

Women’s cycling currently operates on a two-tier system with any UCI-registered team, no matter its budget, that isn’t a part of the WorldTour automatically a Continental team. That is different to the set-up on the men’s side of the sport with the ProTeam level providing a secondary professional structure that guarantees riders a certain minimum wage and other protections.

With women’s cycling continuing to grow, there is definitely thought amongst some within the sport that it is ready for a more defined structure below the WorldTour level.

“I think that’s the next step that’s really needed in women’s sport. I think it’s really great to see what we have put in place at the WorldTour with minimum salaries. And you can really see like the professionalism of the equipment, and the staffing has really gone up,” Greenfield said. “For me, what I’d love to see in the next five years is that we start to apply that at the younger level, because we do still have riders coming out junior category going into these WorldTour teams and the level of the top keeps growing, but then it’s a bigger gap for them when they come in.

“That’s quite daunting, so I think it’s really important that you define this development category of that Conti and U23 level, to make sure that there’s still fresh people coming in and you can say ‘I can see where I need to get to you but I’ve got this path to get you there.’”