Tour de France Femmes stage 2: Liane Lippert brushes off crashes for breakout win

Liane Lippert (Movistar) won an attack-riddled thriller in stage 2 at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The German star brushed off a crash in Monday’s neutral zone and later on a climb, and drilled it home to beat back yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime).

“I am really happy with the win,” Lippert said after becoming the first German rider to win a stage. “I crashed two times, in the neutral and on the climb, and the team did so well to bring us back. I didn’t think I was going to win. I focused on Lotte on the whole final. My qualities are more on the uphill in the longer and harder sprint.”

Silva Persico (UAE Team ADQ) crossed the line third in a stage marred by several crashes after rain dampened the roads.

“I wanted the win, but I am happy for the third place,” Persico said. “For me it was OK with the rain, and I didn’t crash, with the rain in the stage. Now I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

A three-rider breakaway was reeled in ahead of the final kick to the finish at the top of a three-category kicker.

Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich), who lost time Sunday, revved up the GC group on the grinding finale in a rain-marred stage to drive home an elite group.

Kopecky retained the yellow jersey with second, while defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) escaped a late-race crash to finish safely in the bunch.

Early break can’t get away

Early in the stage, two riders peeled away in the opening lumpy first hour of racing. Georgia Williams (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X) powered clear and opened up a gap of more than 1 minute.

The main pack wasn’t comfortable with that, and collaboration ended their adventure. Paris-Roubaix winner and Canadian national champ Alison Jackson crashed just as the speed ramped up with 50km to go ahead of the day’s most decisive climbs.

Two climbs stacked up split the bunch. The Cat. 2 Côte des Plaines saw many of the sprinters lose the wheel.

Defending champ van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) were caught up in a pileup at the back of the bunch just as Julie Van de Velde (Fenix-Deceuninck) went on a flier to chase Queen of the Mountains points. The entire Movistar squad went to work to pace her back to the ever-thinning field.

“It was not really a crash,” Van Vleuten said, who made it safely to the line behind her winning teammate. “Someone crashed in front of me, and I had to unclip. Tomorrow is another tricky day but there are more flats. It will be harder to drop the sprinters tomorrow.”

That came after Movistar’s No. 2 Liane Lippert crashed in the neutral start right at the beginning of the stage.

A headwind continued on the Cat. 3 Côte des Boissières that saw more splits and reorganization.

Three away late

The back-to-back served as a springboard for the day’s next big break. Eva Van Agt (Jumbo-Visma), Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck), and Anouska Koster (Uno-X) carved open a 1-minute gap with 30km to go.

Rain opened up and the chase narrowed down on the leaders. Van Agt crashed heavily, and then Lauretta Hansen (Lidl-Trek) slid out on a round-about as the speed ramped up.

The hard efforts paid off the Kastelijn, who earned the “Queen of the Mountains” jersey.

The course dipped and then hit the final ramps to the line. It was brought back together for the final fireworks to the finish.

What’s next: Another hilly stage

The 2nd Tour de France Femmes continues Tuesday with the 147.2km third stage from Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux. The hilly route features five moderate climbs and ends on the flats.

It should set up a tug-of-war between the sprinters and the breakaway riders, with the GC favorites holding fire, but riding with their radars up to not miss a split.