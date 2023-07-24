Tour de France Femmes stage 3: Sprinters psyched for their day in the sun

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 3 — Tuesday, July 25

Collonges-la-Rouge to Montigniac-Lascaux

Distance: 147.2km (91.5 miles)

Profile: Rolling stage

Stage 3: A stunning setting for the first bunch sprint

The gently rolling stage 3 in the Dordogne showcases some of the treasures of deepest France.

It starts in beautiful Collonges-la-Rouge, known as the village of 25 towers (most of them conical), goes past the stunning chateaux of Arnac-Pompadour, Saint-Robert and Hautefort and finishes in Montignac, famed worldwide for the hundreds of prehistoric rock-wall paintings (17,000 years old) in the nearby Lascaux caves.

The roads are never flat, climbing and descending all the time, but in a moderate way.

Stage favorites: The fastest finishers poised for action

If there’s a breakaway, the peloton will have plenty of opportunity to reel it in approaching the finish.

So, we should see the first true bunch sprint of the 2023 Tour Femmes on a beautiful 650-metre-long finishing straight.

It’s time for green jersey contenders Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich) to show their speed. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) is also one to watch here.

Lorena Wiebes won two stages in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift

A focus on mountain biking plus a unicycle champion

A town of just 492 inhabitants, Collonges-La-Rouge is home to the Collognes VTT mountainbike club and school. The sport is an important pastime and tourist activity, with over a dozen cycle and mountainbike trails plus MTB hire on the offering.

Montignac-Lascaux has 2,950 inhabitants and his home to the 2011 French national unicycle champion Tao Uzan. The athlete Nicole Duclos, a former 400m world record holder, is also from the area.

Culture and food

Named one of France’s most beautiful villages, Collonges-La-Rouge features stunning red sandstone houses and buildings. Historic structures included the 12th century Church of Saint-Pierre (12th century), the 14th century penitents chapel and the 16th century Vassinhac château.

Montignac-Lascaux is steeped in history and, indeed, prehistory. There is proof of human presence from the Paleolithic period and, and the late 50s and early 60s, Neanderthal fossils were discovered at the nearby Régourdou site. There is a museum dedicated to Neanderthal Man there and a park with live brown bears. Visitors can also see the Lascaux International Centre for Cave Art, linked to the prehistoric cave discovered there in 1940.

After taking in history, there is also a chance to take in some gastronomic specialties. Foie gras IGP Périgord is on offer, as well as walnuts, black truffles, honey and strawberries. The start town also has plenty on offer, including omelette with ceps (wild mushrooms), lamb sweetbreads with ceps, free-range veal, duck confit, salé et farcidure (salt pork and potato bread), plus many more dishes.

Schedule:

Start time (13.30 CET, 7.30 a.m. EST, 4.30 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.31 CET, 11.31 a.m. EST, 8.31 a.m. WST)