Tour de France Femmes stage 4: Yara Kastelijn wins out of a breakaway

Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) won a hard-earned victory in a long, grueling stage on day four of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

The Dutch rider jumped out of a big breakaway that fended off the main pack in what turned into a race within a race.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) was poised to move into the yellow jersey, but Kastelijn dropped her breakaway companions late in the course that saw three rated climbs stacked up.

In the wake of the breakaway, an elite group of GC riders extracted themselves in the closing kilometers of the demanding course.

“It is a dream come true. I did almost no work in the front group, but my coach said we are not here to make friends,” 2019 European cyclo-cross champion Kastelijn said of her maiden pro road victory. “It’s amazing we win here.”

The breakaway carved open a gap of 10 minutes before the top favorites awoke from their slumber.

Lotte Kopecky revved up her engine to protect her yellow jersey, a surge that drew out the top contenders for overall victory.

Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich) jumped out of the GC leaders to try claw back some time she forfeited on the first stage, only to be reeled in.

The GC favorites powered toward the line and swept up the remnants of the day’s main breakaway, except one.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime) countered late to cross the line at 1:11 back for second, and 2 seconds ahead of the chasing GC favorites led by defending champion Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar).

How it played out: Big break pulls early

Yara Kastelijn attacked out of the day’s big break. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Day four of the Tour de France Femmes was set to be the most important stage yet for the GC riders, although of course that would depend on how they would choose to ride.

Starting in Cahors and extending 177.1km to Rodez, it was the longest of this year’s race. It was also a stage of two halves, with the first 80 or so kilometers completely flat, aside from the category 4 Col de Crayssac very early on.

The profile would later change with the Côte de Falgeyras (km. 84.9), with the roads from that point becoming much more difficult.

Rolling terrain would take the riders through the intermediate sprint at Rignac (km. 130.6), over the cat 3. Côte de Colombiès and the second cat Côte de Moyrazès (km. 161.7) and then, inside the final 20 minutes, the cat. 3 Côte de Lavernhe.

Just 9km would remain from there until the finish, which would then see the riders slug it out on an increasingly steep ramp inside the last kilometer.

Henrietta Christie (Human Powered Health) jumped away very soon after the start but was recaptured before she could take the points atop the day’s first prime. Anouska Koster (Uno-X) instead was first to the top, cresting in front of Kathrin Hammes (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB).

That aggression saw them spark off a 14 rider lead group, which included the likes of Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health), American rider Coryn Labecki (Jumbo Visma), who was shrugging off her fall on stage 3, plus Christine Majerus (SD Worx), Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Yara Kastelijn and Marthe Truyen (both Fenix-Deceuninck), Romy Kasper (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar).

Also there were Thalita de Jong and Jeanne Korevaar (both Liv Racing TeqFind), Célia Le Mouel (St Michel – Mavic – Auber93 WE) and Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling).

Break builds a winning gap

The fans came out in force. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The group rapidly gained time and once the advantage went out past 2.21, Cordon-Ragot became the virtual Maillot Jaune. Likewise, Koster beat Hammes on the Côte de Falgeyras to become the virtual mountains leader.

The gap continued to grow and was more than ten minutes with approximately 70km remaining. Kasper took the intermediate sprint in Rignac ahead of Brand and De Jong; Koster then beat Hammes to the top of the Côte de Colombiès, strengthening her lead in the Queen of the Mountains contest.

Cordon-Ragot won the second intermediate sprint at Limayrac and gained bonus seconds to bolster her virtual GC lead.

Behind, Emma Norsgaard hit the front on a small climb and helped Movistar teammate Annemiek van Vleuten get a small gap. Niewiadoma dragged the others back up to her, but the GC group was being gradually thinned out by the growing pace and the searing accelerations.

Amongst those to lose out were, surprisingly, Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez) and Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez).

While there would be a regrouping of that GC peloton, the riders hit the second category Côte de Moyrazés and things would thin out again out front and within the bunch.

With 20 km remaining the break was three minutes clear of the peloton, threatening Cordon-Ragot’s virtual race lead. She responded by moving clear with Kastelijn, who then surged again to distance the Frenchwoman.

Behind, race leader Kopecky was driving the pace and greatly reducing the numbers, only for the pace to settle right back down again. She struck out again later on the climb and snapped the elastic, riding hard in a bid to retain her yellow jersey.

Kastelijn was riding very well and went over the summit 46 seconds back to the chase group, Cordon-Ragot included, and 3’03 in front of Kopecky. With 15.4km to go to the finish her chances were looking increasingly strong and she sped down the descent and on towards the final categorized climb of the day.

Behind, Labecki and Hammes were dropped from the chase group, which was down to eight riders.

GC riders start swinging blows

Van Vleuten stayed alert in the explosive stage. (Photo: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Kastelijn looked strong heading up the Côte de Lavernhe and still had 2’55 on Kopecky. She was driven on by the prospects of the first pro win of her career and the virtual race lead, but the chances of taking yellow evaporated when Kopecky was caught by a number of chasers and dragged onwards with them.

Demi Vollering was flexing her muscles and attacked towards the top of the climb. She opened a small gap over Van Vleuten, who suffered past the prime line but was helped back up by teammate Sheyla Gutiérrez.

Van Vleuten then surged herself only to be immediately caught by Vollering, leaving those two out front. They eyed each other cautiously, allowing several others to return, including Kopecky and Niewiadoma.

Meanwhile Kastelijn went under the kite and began the climb to the line, racing in to nab the first pro win of her road racing career.

Vollering jumped clear on the final climb and overtook Koster, netting second on the stage but celebrating in the belief that she had won.

She finished 1:11 back, gaining six bonus seconds plus two additional seconds on fourth-placed Van Vleuten, while Kopecky came in 14th and retained yellow.