EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France Femmes
Photo: AFP via Getty Images
Tour de France Femmes

Tour De France Femmes stage 5: The latest standings and video highlights

Another superb solo victory from an emerging young rider.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One day after 25 year old Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) raced solo to the line at the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) did likewise, again holding off riders chasing hard behind.

She attacked 35km from the finish in Albi, opened a maximum lead of approximately 1:40, and fended off chasing efforts by Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-ProTime) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team).

The success saw her land the first-ever Tour de France Femmes stage win for her team, and also becoming the youngest stage victor to date in the event.

Meanwhile one of the key race favourites incurred a 20 second time penalty for drafting her team car.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon