Tour De France Femmes stage 5: The latest standings and video highlights

One day after 25 year old Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) raced solo to the line at the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift, Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM) did likewise, again holding off riders chasing hard behind.

She attacked 35km from the finish in Albi, opened a maximum lead of approximately 1:40, and fended off chasing efforts by Marlen Reusser (SD Worx-ProTime) and Liane Lippert (Movistar Team).

The success saw her land the first-ever Tour de France Femmes stage win for her team, and also becoming the youngest stage victor to date in the event.

Meanwhile one of the key race favourites incurred a 20 second time penalty for drafting her team car.

