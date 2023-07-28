Tour de France Femmes stage 6: Emma Norsgaard blitzes out of break after crash derails sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) surged away from her remaining breakaway rival Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon-SRAM) and denied the sprinters on stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Norsgaard and Skalniak-Sójka looked like they were about to be reeled in by the chasing sprinters just as the Blagnac finishline reared into view Friday.

However, when the pursuit was derailed by a pileup in a chicane bend 900m out, Norsgaard was quick to surge away for a stunning solo win.

Fast finishers Charlotte Kool (DSM) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) were left to make do with sprinting for the steps of the podium. Kool took the consolation second-place in what was the final bunch kick opportunity of this Tour.

Kopecky retains her maillot jaune ahead of the blockbuster stage up the Tourmalet on Saturday.

Rising U.S. climber Veronica Ewers (EF Education-Tibco-SVB) was one of a small group that included polka dot-wearing Yara Kastelijn (Fenix Deceuninck) that crashed hard just over 50km from the finish.

Ewers was checked over by medics before she got back on the bike and suffered solo through to the finish. She finsihed almost ten minutes back, ruining what were big GC ambitions after her fourth place in the Giro Donne earlier this month. Her EF team has not yet given an update on her condition.

Norsgaard was left crying with relief and emotion after her win. She fractured her collarbone in a crash at the Strade Bianche in March and didn’t race again for almost two months.

“I am lost for words, really,” she said. “It has been a really difficult start of the year, so I am lost for words. I want to thank everyone around me, my family, my husband, the team, for still believing in me after being out for the whole spring. I am super emotional.

“It is the biggest victory ever, I am so happy.”

Asked why she went in the break, she said that her characteristics meant she had to do something other than wait for a bunch finish.

“I think I am not a sprinter any more. I have to realize it. I might be fast, but I cannot keep up with the real sprinters. So I took a chance today, I reached out for the stars, and here we are.”

Runner-up Charlotte Kool was feeling very different emotions. She was shellshocked at the finish, regretting what might have been.

“I think this is actually a nightmare. Like, winning the sprint so close from the breakaway is an absolute nightmare.

“I think the chase was pretty good. A lot of teams helped, but I think the rider in front was really strong today.”

She referred to a strong leadout from teammate Pfeiffer Georgi, describing her as amazing at positioning. “This time I had everything under control. But yeah, it doesn’t matter, it is second. A nightmare.”

As for defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten, she was smiling after teammate Norgaard’s success. The crucial Tourmalet stage comes on Saturday and she and the team have received second morale boost after Liane Lippert’s victory earlier this week.

“The opportunity today was for Floortje Mackaij and Emma Norsgaard to attack and go for the break. She did and she finished it off. That gives me goosebumps. This whole Tour is for us already a success.

“She deserves it so well. She has some setbacks, she broke her collarbone, she really needed this one.”

How it played out:

It was a tough day for rising U.S. racer Ewers (right).

Friday’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift extended 122.1 km from Albi to Blagnac and was the flattest of the race, although it did include a quartet of cat. 4 climbs to spice things up.

The Côte de la Cadène (km. 30.9) was the first, and followed by the Côte de Poycelsi (km. 51.3), the Côte du Clos Pourtié (km. 58) and the Côte de la Gayre (km. 81.8).

The final climb was a full 40km from the finish and this should give time for small splits to come back together, although much would depend on how the dynamic in the peloton would play out. In recent days teams were playing tactical chess, giving solo breakaway riders that might not otherwise have occurred.

Inspired perhaps by that, April Tacey (Lifeplus Wahoo) attacked very soon after the start and was joined by Rachel Neylan (Cofidis).

The duo was hauled back, with Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (Canyon SRAM) and Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) ten atacking approaching the Côte de la Cadène, with Skalniak-Sójka distancing Alonso and going over the summit in that order.

Alonso was joined by Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) and together they got up to the leader with 72km remaining. Team DSM-Firmenich were riding behind but the leading trio gained time and extended their lead to two minutes.

Lotta Henttala (AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep) was in difficulty at the back of the peloton. She was one of seven riders who finished just 17 seconds inside the time limit yesterday, and was in difficulty again. She and her team DS Servais Knaven were disqualified from the race amid suggestions that she had been holding onto her team car.

Skalniak-Sójka took the top mountains points ahead of Alonso on the Côte de Poycelsi (km. 51.3) and the Côte du Clos Pourtié (km. 58), with attacks on the bunch on the latter climb whittling down the lead to just 45 seconds.

The pressure put sprinter Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich) out the back and she chased with a teammate for several kilometers before being able to rejoin.

With approximately 53km remaining US GC hope Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) crashed heavily into a ditch.

Her teammate Kathrin Hammes, mountains leader Yara Kastelijn, Julie Van de Velde (both Fenix-Deceuninck), and Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) also fell but while they quickly rejoined, Ewers was delayed for several minutes receiving medical attention and faced a big chase after remounting.

🚴🇫🇷 | Arme Veronica Ewers. Ze zit weer op de fiets na die nare valpartij en wil per se de finish halen. Maar ze doet dat met pijn en de tranen in haar ogen. #TDFF2023⁣ 📺 Koers kijk je op discovery+ pic.twitter.com/FXO1cIG8zj — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) July 28, 2023

She was a big GC hope for both her team and US cycling, having finished ninth overall in last year’s race and fourth overall in the recent Giro Donne.

Sprinters’ teams turn the screw but break digs in

Norsgaard got away and never came back.

Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ) had attacked shortly before that crash but didn’t get far. The break’s lead had extended up to 1:45 before the start of the day’s final climb, the Côte de la Gayre where, once again, Skalniak-Sójka collected the points ahead of Alonso. Those positions were reversed 11km later when Alonso led the trio through the intermediate sprint at Hameau de Rastel.

Brown attacked again before that sprint and spent several kilometers out front alone. She faced an impossible task, however, with one rider very unlikely to close the one-minute plus gap to the break.

A crash at the back with 21.3km to go brought down several riders including Loes Adegeest (FJD-SUEZ). Her rear derailleur was damaged in the fall, meaning she had to get a new bike. With the sprinters teams of UAE-ADQ, Jumbo-Visma and DSM-Firmenich riding at the front, she would face a hard chase.

The break continued to ride out front but the gap was down to 39 seconds with 10km remaining and just 16 seconds with 4.2km left. Norsgaard attacked there on a small clear and Alsono was dropped, with Skalniak-Sójka clinging on.

The peloton was drawing ever closer, though and, amid determined chasing by Lizzy Deignan (Lidl-Trek) and others, the gap was down to just 8 seconds with 1km to go.

However a big crash in the peloton on a left-hand sweep complicated things, with the numbers of those in content for the win being drastically reduced.

⏪ A breathtaking final KM for @emmanorsgaard1, who gave himself the best late birthday present of all. ⏪ Un dernier KM haletant pour @emmanorsgaard1, qui s’offre le plus beau des cadeaux d’anniversaire, quelque peu en retard. #TDFF2023 #WatchTheFemmes @Gozwift pic.twitter.com/DS2TfWsEZC — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 28, 2023

Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) jumped away from what was left of the peloton in a desperate attempt to close. Norsgaard had taken a flier, though, and powered in for what was the third breakaway victory in three days.

Kool took second and a frustrated Kopecky was third ahead of Vos, holding yellow but ruing the missed opportunity.