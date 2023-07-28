EXPLORE OUTSIDE WATCH

Get inspired with adventure films, event replays, series, and more.

START STREAMING

GET 60% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

Tour de France Femmes

VeloNews Road Road Racing Tour de France Femmes
Photo: Getty Images
Tour de France Femmes

Tour de France Femmes stage 6: The latest standings and video highlights

Another gripping stage and exciting finale.

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Velo

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

For the third day running breakaway riders frustrated the bunch at the Tour de France Femmes.

A late crash took the momentum out of the peloton on Friday’s stage to Blagnac but, as things turned out, Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) might have made it to the line regardless.

She was part of the day’s three-rider breakaway group which held a steady lead over the sprinters’ teams for much of the stage.

That gap came tumbling towards the end, adding to the tension and also the excitement.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon