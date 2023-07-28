Tour de France Femmes stage 6: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

For the third day running breakaway riders frustrated the bunch at the Tour de France Femmes.

A late crash took the momentum out of the peloton on Friday’s stage to Blagnac but, as things turned out, Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) might have made it to the line regardless.

She was part of the day’s three-rider breakaway group which held a steady lead over the sprinters’ teams for much of the stage.

That gap came tumbling towards the end, adding to the tension and also the excitement.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.