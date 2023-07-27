Tour de France Femmes stage 6: The very last chance for the sprinters

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 6 — Friday, July 28

Albi to Blagnac

Distance: 122.1 km (76 miles)

Profile: Flat stage

Stage 6: One more bunch kick opportunity before two big GC days

Stage 6 is the flattest of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift and also probably the fastest—but there are some pretty hilltop towns along the way at Cordes-sur-Ciel (after 22 kilometers) and Puycels (51 kilometers).

A bunch sprint is almost certain because the four small hills won’t be enough to create gaps.

This is the last chance for the sprinters to express themselves and they’ll have their teams do everything they can to control any breakaways.

Stage favorites: Two separate battles could well play out

If the wind is coming from the right direction (perhaps from the west) the strong teams could create dangerous echelons along the 15 kilometers of dead-straight road between Grenade and the finish in Blagnac.

The final straightaway, just over a kilometer long, is a real boulevard, so expect a closely fought sprint between the likes of Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Charlotte Kool beat Marianne Vos on stage 1 of the Vuelta Femenina (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Indurain and Matthews amongst male winners in stages from Blagnac

Stage winners in Albi include Tour winner Roger Pingeon, who triumphed in the town in 1968, as well as Eddy Merckx in 1971, Cadel Evans in 2007, Peter Sagan in 2013 and Wout van Aert in 2019. It is the birthplace of the famous artist Toulouse-Lautrec, who was a cycling fan, and also the birthplace of 2017 Tour stage winner Lilian Calmejane.

It was voted ‘France’s sportiest city’ of 2012 by L’Équipe, and has links to a huge amount of sportspeople, including European and worlds pole vault silver medalist Romain Mesnil, former footballer Grégory Lacombe, 2017 judo kata world champions Stéphane Béga and Grégory Marques, French Under 23 steeplechase champ Alexa Lemitre and others.

Blagnac has hosted eight finishes in the men’s Tour, but has mainly been used as a start town since 1990. That year Miguel Indurain triumphed at Luz-Ardiden, while Michael Matthews triumphed on a stage to Rodez in 2017. The nearby Toulouse is the birthplace of a large number of professional riders, including four-time French pursuit champion Cathy Moncassin, and Covidis rider Valentine Fortin.

Blagnac is rich in sport, with its 56 clubs including the women’s rugby team Blagnac-Saint-Orens (women’s rugby), Blagnac Sporting Club Rugby, Guidon Sprinter Club Vélo sport 31, Blagnac Tennis Club, Blagnac Football Club, Blagnac Boxing Club and Blagnac Hockey Club.

Miguel Indurain took a stage in 1990 which started from Blagnac. (Photo: Getty Images)

Culture and food

Albi is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a big reason for the city’s 1.2 million visitors per year. It has preserved its architecture remarkably well, including a medieval townscape, and victors can also see the 15th and 16th century cathedral of Sainte-Cécile.

Blagnac’s tourist attractions include the first century Roman amphitheatre at Purpan-Ancely, the 17th century Dominican monastery, the church of Saint-Pierre (12th and 15th century), the Odyssud live entertainment venue, and the Aeroscopia aeronautical museum. Festivals include Youth Week and the Luluberlu Children’s Festival.

Albi’s menus feature radishes with salted liver, saffron-flavored tripe à l’albigeoise, duck, repountchou (a plant which looks like wild asparagus which is picked from the ditches in spring and can be cooked as an omelette, salad or flan, and gimblettes (crunchy shortbread with aniseed).

Food in Blagnac include the Toulouse sausage, made from pork fat and lean mean, salt and pepper plus various additives.

Schedule:

Start time (14.20 CET, 8.20 a.m. EST, 5.20 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.29 CET, 11.29 a.m. EST, 8.29 a.m. WST)