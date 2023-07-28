Tour de France Femmes stage 7: High altitude showdown on the Tourmalet

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 7 — Saturday, July 29

Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-De-Bigorre

Distance: 89.8 km (55.8 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 7: GC to be completely upended with two major mountains

Will the penultimate stage see a repeat of the equivalent stage a year ago, when Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) rode everyone off her wheel on the climbs in the Vosges and finished more than three minutes ahead of runner-up Demi Vollering (SD Worx)? Probably not.

The Dutch world champion has not been on quite as impressive form this year while there’s likely to be many more riders ready to challenge her in what is the only true mountain stage this time.

Stage 7 is very short, with the first steep slopes starting just 40 kilometers from the finish. But in those 40 kilometers are two iconic Pyrenean peaks: the Col d’Aspin (12 kilometers at 6.5 percent) and the Col du Tourmalet (17 kilometers at 7.3 percent).

Stage favorites: Two separate battles could well play out

The mountaintop finish on the Tourmalet has two key challenges: the almost continuous 10-percent grades over the final 8 kilometers and the 2,110 meters (almost 7,000 feet) elevation at the finish line.

It looks custom built for Dutch dominators Van Vleuten and Vollering, but they’ll have to overcome the young Italian climbers Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Suez), Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek), along with two veterans, South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) and Spain’s Mavi García (Liv-TeqFind).

They will also have to face two wild cards, Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and France’s Juliette Labous (DSM-Fermenich).

It should be quite a battle!

Marta Cavalli has been re-finding her form after a concussion last year (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

An area steeped in cycling history

Due to its location, Lannemezan has hosted five stage starts in the men’s Tour de France, with the town being perfectly situated to take the race into the Pyrenees. Between 1999 and 2015 it hosted five stage starts for stages heading into the mountains. Three of those headed to the Plateau de Beille, with Joaquim Rodriguez winning on the most recent of those. The town has additionally also hosted stages of the Route du Sud and the Tour of the Pyrenees.

The city is home to the Cercle amical Lannemezannais rugby team.

The Tourmalet has been used 89 times in the men’s Tour de France, the highest number for any mountain pass, although only three of these were actual summit finishes. The Col was first crossed in 1910 with Octave Lapize first over the summit and later going on to win the Tour in Paris. The first of the summit finishes was in 1974 when Jean-Pierre Danguillaume triumphed. In 2010 Andy Schleck won the stage ahead of Alberto Contador and, most recently, Thibaut Pinot beat the-then race leader Julian Alaphilippe in 2019.

It was of course used on stage 6 of this year’s race, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) dropping their other rivals there and Pogačar going on to win the stage.

It has also featured in the Tour Féminin (an unofficial women’s Tour not connected to the Tour organisers), with three stage finishes at the summit. The Lithuanians Jolanta Polikeviciute and Edita Pucinskaite were successful in 1994 and 2000 respectively and Italy’s Fabiana Luperini triumphed in 1996.

Italy’s Fabiana Luperini (R) and Spain’s Joane Somarriba (L) duke it out on the Col du Tourmalet during the 2001 Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale. (AFP photo Jean-Luc Lamaere)

Culture and food

Lannemezan has plenty to see, including the 12th century Saint John the Baptist Church, the 19th century Château Barbé, the Demi-Lune Park and the N’Co adventure park. There is also the Rencontres inter-pyrénéennes de théâtre (Inter-Pyrenean Theatre Encounters) festival, plus the humour festival.

Bagnères-De-Bigorre—which is involved in hosting the stage finish without being at the top of the Tourmalet—is the location of Les Thermes, warm natural thermal waters used as a health treatment, plus the 14th century Jacobins Tower and Saint-Vincent Church.

In terms of food, Lannemezan is known for the bandouliers’ cake, a base of sweet frangipane pastry topped with a pastry cream, currants macerated in rum and a fondant topping, as well as Barousse (cheese), gâteau à la broche (spit-roasted cake), and Flocon Pyrénéen (Pyrenean flake chocolate).

Bagnères-De-Bigorre is famous for the Bigorre black pork, as well as the Trébons onion, spit-roasted cake and Madiran wine.

Schedule:

Start time (16.15 CET, 10.15 a.m. EST, 7.15 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (19.15 CET, 13.15 a.m. EST, 10.15 a.m. WST)