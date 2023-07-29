Tour De France Femmes Stage 7: The latest standings and video highlights

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The big showdown in the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift didn’t disappoint. Billed as the stage which would upend the GC, it most certainly did that.

Eight out of the top ten riders saw their positions change on a gruelling day taking in the Col d’Aspin and the Col du Tourmalet, and finishing 2,200 meters above sea level in thick, damp fog.

Demi Vollering pulled off a superb performance on legendary climb, conquering her rivals and opening up a decisive lead in the race.

It was a day of drama and tension, with a tactical chess match between Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten breaking out after Kasia Niewiadoma gapped both at a crucial point.

See the video highlights and latest standings below, and click here for a full race report.