Tour de France Femmes stage 8: Vollering crowned champion, Reusser dominates final stage TT

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) sealed her Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift title when she blazed to the finish of the stage 8 time trial Sunday.

Vollering finished second on the stage to win the maillot jaune by more than three minutes in a “passing-of-the-torch moment” after her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) won the last five grand tours straight.

Marlen Reusser pummeled the 22.6km stage through Pau to win by 10 seconds, while Lotte Kopecky finished third to complete a SD Worx sweep of the stage. The Dutch powerhouse squad leaves the Tour de France Femmes with the yellow and green jerseys and four stage wins.

The battle for the GC podium proved one of the main talking points on the stage. Positions two through six were separated by less than two minutes at the start of the day, and the classification reshuffled after Sunday’s “race of truth”.

Kopecky’s blazing ride to third on the stage moved her up to second overall and pushed Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) down to third on GC by the smallest of margins. After eight days, they were 11 hundredths of a second apart. The duo took the green and polka dot jerseys respectively.

Meanwhile, Van Vleuten leaves her final grand tour edged off the final podium in fourth, 3:59 off yellow and 56 seconds off second and third.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal Quick-Step) slipped to sixth overall as Juliette Labous (Team DSM) moved up to fifth, thanks to the Frenchwoman’s powerful ride to sixth on Sunday’s TT.

⏪Back-to-back wins, and a 1-2-3 for @teamsdworx on the final day of the #TDFF2023, as Marlen Reusser wins the first ever time-trial of the TDFF! ⏪Deux victoires consécutives et un triplé pour la @teamsdworx lors de la dernière étape du #TDFF2023, Marlen Reusser remportant le… pic.twitter.com/LFhjrckStg — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 30, 2023

European champion Reusser had played a big role in helping teammates Vollering and Kopecky in the race, and was a little surprised to win on Sunday. “I can’t believe it. I worked all week for my leaders, so I am quite tired. I am really happy with this result. I targeted this time trial, but I had also targeted differed things so I am super happy that I managed to win here today. I am really happy.”

As for Vollering, she was stunned and momentarily speechless when giving a post-race interview.

“I think I again still can again not believe it,” she said, echoing her sentiments atop the Tourmalet on Saturday evening.

She said that she had put a lot of effort in to achieve the goal, but also other elements were required. “Of course I worked hard, but it is not only just working hard, it is believing in it. I don’t know..it is so much all together.

“In the end, you have a dream and you work really hard for it, but also you need to keep yourself a bit calm. You need to find a good balance in your life also, like how to do it, how you can keep going. Also a relaxed way to do all this.

“I think this year I feel really comfortable, good in what I am doing.”

How it played out:

The final stage of the Tour de France Femmes started and finished in Pau and covered a 22.6km course which was mostly flat but did include a climb approximately halfway through. It also finished with a short, steep ramp up to the line.

Race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) was well clear in the overall standings, holding a lead of 1:50 over closest challenger Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing). That gap meant that she was poised to triumph overall, barring accident or misfortune, but there was a more exciting tussle brewing for the podium places.

Niewiadoma’s advantage over defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) was just 38 seconds, with former race leader Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) seven seconds further back and Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance Soudal Quick-Step) a further two behind.

That span of 49 seconds between second and fifth overall left things wide open, while the stage win was another big carrot to chase.

World under 23 TT champion Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-Suez) went off early and clocked a fine time of 30:06 for the course. Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma) and Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) went closest, finishing 15 seconds and nine seconds short respectively.

Reusser on a roll

Reusser got into the hot seat midway through the stage and never left it.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) was riding well and went three seconds faster than the best intermediate time, but almost immediately afterwards Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) went a further 29 seconds quicker.

She in turn was bettered by European TT champion Marlen Reusser, who sliced a further 27 seconds off Brown’s time.

Very soon afterwards she was unfortunately hampered slightly by a UAE ADQ team van on the course, potentially losing time. She gestured angrily as she passed that van, then continued hammering along.

Brown swept through to the finish and bettered Guazzini’s time by 41 seconds. That was a big improvement, but Reusser was on a stormer and finished a further 40 seconds faster, going to the top of the leaderboard.

Many other riders came and went but it wasn’t until the big hitters were on the course that there was any potential threat to her time. Kopecky was one of those big hitters but she was surprisingly 30 seconds back at the intermediate check. Van Vleuten was even more surprising, being 1:01 slower and showing fatigue after her efforts on the Tourmalet.

Those two were of course fighting for the podium, and Niewiadoma’s bid to hold second overall was boosted when she had surrendered just two seconds of her 45-second buffer over Kopecky at that point.

Meanwhile race leader Vollering was riding well, going second best at the intermediate, 13 seconds back.

The podium gets settled, by fractions

Van Vleuten dug deep but didn’t have enough.

The second half of the course was set to be an interesting one, with the downhill and flat profile shifting the benefit to the bigger riders. That put climbing specialists Niewiadoma and Moolman at a disadvantage and, sure enough, Kopecky had caught the latter out on the course. Kopecky raced in to the finish and the second-best provisional time, 37 seconds behind Reusser.

Van Vleuten finished 12th, 1:40 back, losing her chance of a podium overall. The big question was would Kopecky or Niewiadoma be in second place, and that went right down to the wire.

The mountains leader came in for provisional 8th, 1:23 back. That meant the Belgian and the Pole were separated by the smallest of margins, with Kopecky getting the edge by fractions.

Vollering was last to finish, netting second on the stage, ten seconds back, and blazing to a brilliant victory in the 2023 Tour de France Femmes.