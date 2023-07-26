Tour de France Femmes ticker: Vos nearly there, Kopecky sprinted with flat tire, Van Agt crashes out

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Marianne Vos on close call: ‘Happy to contest it’

Marianne Vos always wants to win, and the Jumbo-Visma star was second in Tuesday’s bunch kick.

“Yeah. It was not easy being there today. So I’m happy to at least contest it. Happy with the work. I mean the girls did a great job all day, being there attentive for breaks and still be there for the leadout in the final,” Vos said. “Then of course you want to give your all. But Lorena was fastest today, and then it is something you can be satisfied with at least to try.”

Vos, who won two stages last year and wore yellow for five days, said she’s satisfied with how the second edition is unfolding so far.

“You only have look around and see how big it is and feel the atmosphere. It is beautiful to be part of the Tour de France, and it is amazing how the world has embraced it, actually,” she said. “Every day you suffer but it is also great to be part of it.”

Lotte Kopecky: ‘I sprinted on flat tire’

Kopecky still in yellow. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky kept her yellow jersey, but a late-race puncture might have cost her the stage win Monday.

Liane Lippert (Movistar) muscled to victory, with Kopecky crossing the line second. She later found out why.

“It was a nervous finale with the rain. And I felt there was something wrong with my bike. Demi [Vollering] started the lead out, I started my sprint, and I didn’t feel much grip on my back wheel,” Kopecky said. “I didn’t know what it was. I sprinted to the line and then I saw I had a flat tire.

“But this finish was also very good for Liane Lippert and I think she deserves this win. I’m disappointed because I didn’t finish it off after the work of my teammates but we should be really happy no one crashed and we’re in a very good position in GC. Tomorrow is not as hard as today. The finale is also more flat. It really suits Lorena [Wiebes].”

Van Agt crashes out

Eva Van Agt (Jumbo-Visma) crashed out Monday after falling out of a late-stage breakaway attempt in stage 2.

Van Agt crashed hard into the guardrail barrier. Her team leaders and medical staff immediately approached the Dutch rider, and she was later taken to a local hospital.

“Luckily, we could attend to Eva quickly. She was conscious. Eva was taken to hospital by ambulance, accompanied by our team doctor and a team leader. She will be examined further there,” said coach Carmen Small.

🇫🇷 #TDFF2023 💬 “Eva was taken to hospital by ambulance, accompanied by our team doctor and a team leader. She will be examined further there.” – Race coach Carmen Small Read more in our report. ✍️ ⤵️ — Team Jumbo-Visma Women (@JumboVismaWomen) July 24, 2023

Tour de France Femmes partners Suez to reduce environmental impact

ASO outlined Monday how the Tour de France Femmes is working to reduce its environmental impact.

The race is partnering the water solutions company Suez to connect start and finish villages to the drinking water network, and to provide water fountains for riders, members of the organization, guests, media, and spectators.

Eco-designed water bottles and reusable cups are also being provided in the bid to eliminate single-use plastic containers.

“The Tour de France Femmes, which is already the biggest cycling competition in the world for the women’s peloton, aims to serve as a model, by promoting the use of the bike on a daily basis and by limiting as much as possible the impact of the event on the environment,” said race director Marion Rousse.

“I am delighted that a major group like Suez allows us to innovate in this area by supporting us in the implementation of an unprecedented system in terms of access to water.”

Key figures of TdFF’s environmental push:

128 water fountains, connected to the drinking water network, set up at the start and finish sites

4,000 eco cups provided to guests present in the start and finish areas

1,600 eco-designed water bottles provided to those accredited for the event

1,000 cans made available to riders on a dedicated motorbike

30 waste collection areas along the route

2 hybrid vehicles in the publicity caravan bearing the message “water for all, all for water”

Benito crashes out after less than 30km

Spanish rider Mireia Benito escaped serious injury after what looked like a very serious fall soon after the start of the Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift on Sunday.

The AG Insurance Soudal Quick-Step competitor fell less than 30km after the start, her bike suddenly drifting to the right, off the tarmac, and down a ditch.

TV images were very concerning, with Benito lying on the ground twitching and initially appearing to viewers to be unconscious. She was swiftly attended to by the race’s medical staff, who carefully removed her helmet and applied a neck brace.

She was stretchered off and brought to hospital for assessment. Fortunately the news was relatively positive, with AG Insurance Soudal Quick-Step squad ruling out any fractures.

Her team later suggested that she may have hit a pothole while taking a drink.

Update on @mireiabenito: Mireia was brought to hospital after her crash today. Scans and further examination revealed a concussion, but no other serious injuries. She is in the care of the team now and will travel home for further recovery soon. We wish her a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/AGHvhRzbW1 — AG Insurance – Soudal Quick-Step Cycling Team (@agi_sou_qst) July 23, 2023

Bus impact puts Megan Armitage out of Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Megan Armitage (Arkéa Pro Cycling Team) in action on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse Women 2023. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was set to be a historic debut for Megan Armitage, representing the first Irish participation in the race, but instead the Arkéa Pro Team rider is counting her blessings after a serious accident this week.

Although she will miss the race, Armitage has avoided major injury after being hit head-on by a bus while training on Thursday.

She revealed what happened in a social media post the following day, posting a photo which showed the top and down tubes of her team bike cracked and splintered by the impact.

“It’s just really disappointing,” she told Velo this weekend. “I still sort of think I’m racing, I was so prepared for it. I’m completely okay so I’m very lucky.

“I have nothing broken, just some cuts and bruised and stitches, but I’m completely grand [okay]. I asked them [the hospital in France] to do a concussion test but they didn’t do one. They didn’t really understand what I was asking. My head smashed through the windscreen so they said that I have a ‘probable’ concussion and said I can’t race for 15 days.”

Armitage has been one of the strongest competitors this year with her team, winning the final stage and the overall classification in the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas in Spain, netting fourth in the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry and taking a number of other fine results. Her squad had highlighted her climbing skills in its team announcement, saying the Tourmalet stage would be ‘a good test for her in order to benchmark herself against the best climbers in the world.’

Missing that chance is of great frustration to her, even if she understands why it would be too risky to compete.

“I still wanted to race so was trying to get a second opinion yesterday before my flight,” she said. “But the team doctor said I can’t race as it’s too dangerous. I did hit my head so I completely understand their reasoning. I just wanted to be on the start line so badly.”

Armitage’s place on the lineup has been filled by the Canadian Clara Emond.

The Irishwoman is scheduled to compete on the Irish team for the world road championships and will hope for a quick recovery.

Canyon-SRAM switches kit, bike livery

(Photo: Simon mehr / Canyon-SRAM)

Canyon-SRAM will race the Tour de France Femmes in a switched-out kit.

The team revealed a new orange and pink look that it will roll out across its clothes, bikes, helmets, and bottles for the second edition of the Femmes.

The new designs are designed to honor the team’s key partners with its graphics and logos.

Unveiling our new design for @LeTourFemmes avec @GoZwift Details on how to buy the kit, unlock the jersey on Zwift, or support #WatchTheFemmes by tuning in and watching the race ⤵️https://t.co/IFrWCkDkxW #TDFF2023 #MyCanyon #TakeTheLead pic.twitter.com/ddjI4qfnGm — CANYON//SRAM Racing & CANYON//SRAM Generation (@WMNcycling) July 21, 2023

“The new design by Ultan Coyle, Canyon Global Creative Director, uses elements of Zwift’s visuals, from color, color-blocking and graphics, to create a lively design that synchronizes with the vision at Canyon-SRAM Racing—we make women’s cycling exciting and inspire women to reach for the stars!” reads the team’s statement.

“It’s a cool new design, and we will have a lot of style in the peloton, especially with the ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ on the back of the jersey,” said rider Soraya Palladin. “It will bring a lot of attention to our team!”

Lifeplus Wahoo offering free GCN+ subscriptions

(Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

British conti crew Lifeplus Wahoo is offering 10,000 free GCN+ passes to lucky followers.

“Working closely with our partners at Lifeplus, Wahoo, and GCN+, we’ve purchased 10,000 eight-day passes to watch the Tour de France Femmes this year. We’ll be giving these away for FREE so fans across the UK can join in on all the action and #EmbRaceEveryMoment,” read a team statement,

“Entries open at 9am on Friday 21st July, simply complete the form below to apply for your free 8-day watch pass. If you’re one of the first 10,000 to do so you’ll be sent a bespoke code for GCN+, and instructions on how to redeem it, on Saturday 22nd July.”

Entries can be made here.

The team also confirmed its “Femmes Seven” this week, headlined by Margaux Vigié, Ella Wyllie, and April Tacey.

“We want to play a role every day. We have a dual-focused strategy with general classification on our mind but also having riders capable of shining on every one of the eight stages,” team manager Tom Varney said.

Lifeplus Wahoo for TDFF

Margaux Vigié

Ella Wyllie

Natalie Grinczer

Babette van der Wolf

Typhaine Laurance

April Tacey,

Kaja Rysz

Fenix-Deceuninck with new look, new jersey

Fenix-Deceuninck will race as Fenix-Elegant for the second Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, with four Belgian riders, two Dutch riders and the former Austrian champion Christina Schweinberger.

Yara Kastelijn and Julie De Wilde (last year a few days in the white jersey as best young rider) are leading the squad, among former cyclocross world champion Sanne Cant, Marthe Truyen (third at Paris-Roubaix 2023), Julie Van De Velde and Dutch rider Evy Kuijpers.

Sports director Michel Cornelisse is looking forward to starting with an ambitious squad: “We have a versatile selection, with several cards to play. We have the aim to bring an offensive style of racing with Yara Kastelijn in the hilly stages. With Christina Schweinberger, we have a real puncher and with Julie De Wilde, we can be confident if the stage ends with a sprint. A stage win is of course a huge expectation, but we are ambitious, and I am convinced we can play an important role each day.”

Fenix Elegant for Tour de France Femmes

• Yara Kastelijn, The Netherlands

• Julie De Wilde, Belgium

• Christina Schweinberger, Austria

• Sanne Cant, Belgium

• Marthe Truyen, Belgium

• Julie Van De Velde, Belgium

• Evy Kuijpers, The Netherlands

All-in for podium push at Canyon-SRAM

Canyon-SRAM will bring a mix of climbing, all-round and sprint strength for the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

The riders selected are Ricarda Bauernfeind, Elise Chabbey, Kasia Niewiadoma, Soraya Paladin, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, Alice Towers and Maike van der Duin.

Stage victories, a podium spot, and overall animated racing are the team’s collective goals.

“The race is a big goal of mine, and I’m excited and ready to be on the start line in Clermont-Ferrand. I want to arrive in France and soak up whatever energy the race, the team and the fans will give me,” Niewiadoma said, third last year.

“I’m aiming to be more invisible and less predictable in the peloton. I aim to defend my podium spot on GC and win a stage. As a team, I believe we can achieve a GC podium and team classification like in 2022, and I want that we can add a stage win to our success.”

Jackson, Ewers headline EF Education-Tibco-SVB

EF Education-Tibco-SVB confirmed U.S talent Veronica Ewers and Candian trio Alison Jackson, Sara Poidevin and Magdeleine Vallieres will be in its Tour Femmes septet.

The U.S.- registered team will be completed by Kathrin Hammes, Georgia Williams, and Letizia Borghesi.

“Overall I’d like to see the team continue to build on their success at the Giro,” said Linda Jackson, team founder and owner. “Their results there helped to build their confidence and I think we’ll see another step up at the Tour de France Femmes. I’d like to see them continue to be aggressive and visible and riding up to the potential I know they have.”

Ewers rode a breakout Tour Femmes last year and backed it up with fourth overall at the recent Giro Donne. Jackson indicated the Idahoan won’t specifically target GC at the race next week.

“Veronica has shown she is one of the best climbers in the world. I’d love to see her be aggressive and go for it on the hilly stages. She’s still a very new rider and has a lot of time to develop into a potential Tour winner. Going for stages will take the pressure off of her for the general classification and will let her take more chances versus following riders,” Jackson said.

Movistar confirms squad

The selfie of the year was taken from the winner’s podium at the Tour de France Femmes in 2022. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten sees strong support at Movistar in her title defense.

The group managed by Sebastián Unzué – with Jorge Sanz and Jürgen Roelandts as sports directors- will again rely on the quality of Annemiek van Vleuten, who comes into the start out of any pressure after her victories in La Vuelta Femenina and the Giro Donne.

Officials confirmed Emma Norsgaard, Liane Lippert, Aude Biannic, Floortje Mackaij, Paula Patiño and Sheyla Gutiérrez will round out the seven-woman lineup.

SD Worx ‘racing to win’

Demi Vollering is the top challenger for Annemiek van Vleuten. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Following a successful season so far, Team SD Worx is also setting high targets for the upcoming Tour de France Femmes. With Demi Vollering, the Dutch World Team is aiming for overall victory in the most important stage race of the year.

To achieve this, she will be supported by Mischa Bredewold, Elena Cecchini, Lotte Kopecky, Christine Majerus, Marlen Reusser and Lorena Wiebes.

“Our goal is to take home the yellow jersey. With this strong and balanced line-up, we will do everything we can to achieve that,” sports manager Danny Stam said.