Tour de France Femmes unsung heroes: Elena Cecchini on dogs, family, home, and Elia Viviani’s hate of tails

Elena Cecchini had many dreams as a child, but one of them was to have her own dog.

The former Italian champion, who is riding for SD Worx in support of Demi Vollering at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this week, finally got one eight years ago and it was love at first sight.

It was a present from her now husband, fellow rider Elia Viviani, who she soon discovered had a serious dislike for tails and got her a dog with as small a tail as possible. Attila is named for Viviani’s brother Attilio as they were both born on the same day.

“I really bothered Elia for years to have a dog because for me, there’s always been a dream since I was a kid and then it arrived. And the reason why he chose a French Bulldog, which is a really special kind of dog. It’s because he doesn’t like tails, so I didn’t know about it,” Cecchini told Velo. “I was already six or seven years with Elia when it happened. So, I said you never stop learning. If the next dog has a tail then you know I chose it.”

There are a few dog lovers in the peloton and Movistar rider Floortje Mackaij has her dog Bella with her throughout the Tour de France Femmes. However, the life of a cyclist does make having dogs, or pets of any kind, a little tricky.

Cecchini has had to delegate the care of Attila to her parents throughout the year but, as her Instagram will show you, she spends a lot of time getting dog cuddles whenever she is at home. Attila, and Viviani, visited her at the Giro d’Italia Donne earlier this month.

“I got Attila and I mean we are so in love with him. I was still a track rider because it was 2015 at Christmas when I got it as a present and then I was still traveling even more than now. So, I asked my parents if we if they could dog sit when I was away,” Cecchini said. “His permanent house is at my parents but when I go home it’s always my dog and he’s really happy to see me and to be with us.

“If he needs to choose now, he would always choose my dad because he’s like a grandchild for them. I’ve said to Elia, maybe now for the next dog, and I mean long life to Attila, but in many years when we have another dog, I really would like to grow it more like myself. But he’s like a baby for us. It’s really like we always bring home a game for him or a little toy and maybe why he’s also happy to see us.”

While she longed to have a dog, Cecchini has been around animals for most of her life, and at one point she considered being a vet, though her career as a cyclist really took off and she ultimately never went down that path.

“I was born in a little village and my grandmother used to have always chickens and a little farm. She had a lot of animals like goats, but never I never had like my own dog,” she said. “I think in the end, you have a special relationship with them. In general, I always loved animals. I mean, if I would have not been a cyclist, I wanted to be a vet.”

Home is where the heart is

Growing up around the animals on her grandmother’s small farm was a very formative part of Cecchini’s life. She lived near the city of Udine, not far from Italy’s border with Slovenia, and she still has close ties with the community and has a home not far from where she grew up.

“For me, it was a lot about freedom and knowing everyone in my village and that’s why now going home is like being a little bit on holiday. I moved five kilometers away from where I grew up, but going home is always like, if I walk into my village, I know everyone and everyone is asking me how I am,” Cecchini said.

“They are also a community that is really into cycling. So I always like to speak with them about my job and how it’s going. I really like to go back to my roots sometimes because we are so much away from home and also now Elia is leaving since seven years in Monaco. So, sometimes I’m also there to see each other, but home for me will forever be this place.”

Family is hugely important for Cecchini, and she loves the big occasions that will bring hers together. She got a bit of a culture shock as a teenager when she stayed with a host family in the UK while on a program to study English.

“When I was still at school. I did two weeks of a class to learn the language in London. I moved there for two weeks. And I remember that I was 14 but I remember seeing in the evening that the family that was hosting us were not having dinner together or they were having dinner at different times,” she said. “For me, it was like, wow, this is not my normality. I think especially in Italian culture, we really care about the family.

“We have during the year, some festivities where the family come together, you need to be there like, Christmas, for example, it’s so important for us. It’s like a family moment, as well as birthdays, you always try to be at home. I’m really close to my family and I can be really homesick sometimes. I see some of my teammates don’t have it the same as I had. In the past with Tiffany Cromwell, and she was away from home for four years, but for her, it was totally fine. Or like Niamh now. She has family in New Zealand and I really respect them, because for me, it would be really hard.”

Cecchini’s thoughts of becoming a vet were never realized as she discovered her aptitude for cycling very early on. The bike was as much of her life as the animals on her grandmother’s farm and she soon graduated through the ranks.

Reflecting on it now, she wishes he had been afforded the opportunity to try out a few different sports, but cycling is still her big love.

“It was a bit natural. In my family, everyone was into cycling. My dad was also a rider, not professional, of course, and then my brother started. I was just put onto a bike when I was six years old,” Cecchini said. “I don’t say I regret it, but if I see now, how many chances kids have to do different kinds of sports, maybe I would also like to try something else. I love cycling, and I’m really happy to be a cyclist, but I was also talking with Lorena [Wiebes] about this at the last camp. She did gymnastics until like some years ago, and it is incredible how the body is different.

“I would maybe do something else from when I was young, combined with cycling. Although I’m really happy with the situation that life has brought me where I am now. It all came naturally because then I was still doing track and then I started being in the national team from 16. My first year as a professional was in 2011. I was a teammate of Giorgia Bronzini and Barbara Guarischi and Giorgia was with the rainbow jersey, so it was a pretty special year. From that moment, I started to develop as a rider and made a decision in 2016 to focus more on the road, and here I am.”