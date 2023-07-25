Tour de France Femmes unsung heroes: Jess Allen on being the human yo-yo and her first $0 contract

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

SAINT-PRIVAT, France — Jess Allen is about as reliable a wheel to follow in the women’s peloton.

The Australian, who is riding her first Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for Jayco-AlUla, has crafted herself a place in the bunch as a domestique. Since turning professional in 2013, Allen honed the ability to push herself to the point of being dropped and chasing back on in a later moment to do it all again.

Her ability to do that is well known in the peloton that at least one team manager has instructed one of his dropped riders to sit on Allen’s wheel because she would almost certainly make it back to the bunch if she could.

“I basically call myself a yo, yo, a lot of the time, like, could you doing lead-ins to like, particularly in the spring classics, like leading technical sections or into climbs, and then you’re dropped,” Allen told Velo. “And then you’re like, ‘okay, try and get back for the next sector and so you’re constantly back and forth yo, yo-ing,’ and then eventually the band snaps. But I just keep fighting.

“I think one of the biggest keys to a team’s success is having workers and people that are willing to commit a full team plan to one or two riders. If that means sacrificing a race for someone else then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Being a domestique is a role that has always been important in cycling, but it is one that can often go underrated and unseen, particularly when it is only the final kilometers of a race that is broadcast on television.

Domestiques rarely win and those who are required to do the early work can be gone from the pack when television cameras are finally turned on. However, without their work, the leaders would have to use up valuable energy themselves, energy that could be best used in the crunch time of races.

While other teams and riders know Allen’s value, the improving broadcast coverage of women’s cycling means that more people, including her family, are getting to see what she does and appreciate it.

“Some people just look at the result sheet, and they’re like, ‘oh, she finished like 120th or didn’t finish’ and, and quite often that’s me,” she said. “I was just telling my teammate today that, I probably don’t finish more one-day races than what I finish. Sometimes that can just be bad legs, or a crash or something. But most of the time, it’s because you’ve done a really good job for the team leaders. And a lot of time in these one-day races, when you have nailed your job, you’re not getting to the finish line with the front group or in the bunch at all.

“So, if we have more than an hour and a half coverage, I think that’s really good. Women’s cycling is exciting and it’s great now that family back home can watch it and, and mum gets excited when she can watch more than the last hour of the race, because she’s like, ‘oh, I actually saw you today.’ I’ve always had leaders on this team that really appreciate the work I do. And, for me, that goes a long way. It also motivates me a lot to work for them as well, because I know that they really appreciate it and that it is a team sport at the end of the day.”

Back to the beginning

Jess Allen at the front of the peloton (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Being a domestique wasn’t what Allen first set out to do as a rider, but it is something that she soon learned to love and appreciate. Back in the beginning of her career, Allen was a strong TT rider and won the junior world title in 2011, beating some riders that would also go on to do big things.

Elinor Barker and Mieke Kröger were both on the podium that day and both have since become multiple world champions on the track.

“At first, I really wanted to be a time trailer and I wanted to go to the Olympics for the time trial, that was kind of like my dream as a kid. As a junior I was I was very successful in the time trial and particularly winning the junior world championships in it,” she explained. “Once I got to the seniors, I just didn’t quite have the same power that these girls do today. I just found myself more in a domestique role and I really enjoyed that. Even though I’m not winning the races, having teammates win races and getting good results feels like I also win the race and for me, that’s a lot of satisfaction and I really enjoy that.”

Allen got her first European contract with what is now the FDJ-Suez team in 2013. Back then it was a far smaller set-up known as Vienne Futuroscope and women’s cycling was in a very different place so she wasn’t getting a salary.

Despite the prospect of not earning a living and not having the language, Allen packed her bags and left Australia for France to start what would turn out to be a professional career.

“It was pretty daunting. I’d never been to Europe, other than the junior world championships, and I think coming from being a very successful junior and then signing a sign my first-year pro contract at 20 for Vienne Futuroscope, which is now the FDJ team,” she said. “It’s great to see how far they’ve come over the last 10 years. I was so excited and I signed my first contract for $0.

“Moved to this tiny little place in France and didn’t speak a word of French. I never got myself or a phone SIM card. I look back now I’m like, what was I doing? It was a real big eye-opener for me really. I found it very difficult and there were a lot of lonely times.”

With no money from her racing contract, though she was getting some expenses covered, Allen — like many others in the peloton at the time — had to work other jobs to fund her racing. In addition to help from her parents, she worked odd jobs in at home in Australia to get the money she needed.

It is something that she would continue to do for years until she had a contract big enough that she didn’t have to. Among the jobs she worked was as a swim teacher and a stuffed potato van, she also spent some time coaching.

The year with Vienne Futuroscope was good in terms of the racing that she got to do, but it was tough in the peloton and the whole experience took a toll on her. Looking back on it now, it has stood her in good stead for the rest of her career.

“I did learn a lot and race a lot, but mentally by the end of that season I wasn’t sure if cycling was going to be for me. So I actually took a couple of years away from Europe after that,” she said. “I basically just got my head kicked in the whole season and so then I just reassessed, and I went and raced in North America for a year. My old coach used to live there and I did a guest ride with the Specialized Lululemon team in America and raced with a Canadian Club team for the summer over in Canada.

“That really ignited my love for the sport again. I think when I was 20, on the French team, it was maybe a bit too young, and I was lonely. It might have been a bit too big of a leap of a step, but I look back now and I’m super grateful that I did have that.

“I think it is important for riders to actually go through those really hard times to appreciate more of what you have now because a lot of people step into the sport now and it’s a really exciting time. I feel like riders who started about 10 years ago know how tough it was, particularly in the smaller teams, and have a bigger appreciation for what we have now. I’m really grateful for that opportunity and I still am in contact with the girls and the staff from Vienne Futuroscope.”