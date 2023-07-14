Tour de France stage 14: Strength-eroding terrain for strong climbers

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Stage 14 — Saturday, July 15

Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil

Distance: 151.8km (94.3 miles)

Profile: Mountain stage

Stage 14: Daunting gradients before a downhill to the finish

With half a dozen mountain climbs in 152km for a total of 4,200 meters (14,000 feet) of climbing, this is a rugged introduction to four days of racing in the Alps.

Spectacular views over Lake Geneva will be seen in the opening half of the stage, including the little-known Cat. 1 climbs of the Col de Cou (7 kilometers at 7.4 percent) and Col du Feu (5.8 kilometers at 7.8 percent), which will see the development of a probable winning breakaway.

Stage favorites: The yellow jersey is up for grabs

Andy Schleck in action in the Tour. He won the Morzine stage in 2010. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Corbis via Getty Images)

The second half features the much longer climbs of the Col de la Ramaz (with double digit grades near the top) and Col de Joux Plane, which is one of the toughest climbs in France, with kilometer after kilometer of 10-percent grades on a nearly straight road.

Only pure climbers like Andy Schleck (in 2010) and Ion Izaguirre (2016) have conquered the Joux Plane before winning in Morzine, so look for riders such as Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla) or Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious) to try this time. However all eyes will be on race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), not least because the latter is moving closer and closer to yellow. They are also the two strongest climbers in the race.

Morzine, where Pantani, Virenque and Parra shone

Annemasse is part of the metropolitan area of Geneva and is located just 2 km (1.2 miles) southeast of the Swiss border. Local sports include the soccer club USAAG and the rugby outfit RC Annemasse. The town hosted the Tour only once before, with a 2003 stage departing from there and ending in Lons-le-Saulnier. Juan Miguel Mercado won.

It has hosted the Critérium du Dauphiné six times, with Cyril Dessel triumphing on the last occasion back in 2008. The Tour de l’Avenir has visited four times. Several riders have been born there, including the 2015 French TT champion Jérôme Coppel and the Paret-Peintre brothers, Aurélien and Valentin, as well as 1983 Tour stage winner Philippe Chevallier, who is now general manager of the AG2R-Citroën team.

Morzine is known for skiing, paragliding, and the big mountainbike gathering Pass’Portes du Soleil VTT. It has been a stage town 22 times on the Tour, starting in 1975. Past stage winners include Marco Pantani, Richard Virenque and Fabio Parra, who triumphed there in 1988 en route to becoming the first Colombian to finish on the Tour podium.

Last year Magnus Cort won a stage which started in Morzine and concluded in Megève.

Marco Pantani triumphed in Morzine-Avoriaz in 1997 and also on Alpe d’Huez. (photo: James Startt)

Culture and food

Annemasse hosts a children’s book festival plus one called Musical’été, and has the Château Rouge, a facility encompassing performance and recording spaces for music, dance and theatre.

Morzine’s festivals include Rock the Pistes (ski slopes) and a motorcycle celebration called Harley Days.

Annemasse is known for perch dishes, traditionally taken from the nearby Lake Geneva and other Swiss lakes. However a fish shortage has led to the majority of fish being imported, but it remains a favoured dish. It is enoyed with a meunière sauce and a glass of chignin-bergeron.

Foods in Morzine include fondue, raclette, polenta, and a cow’s cheese called Tomme de Serrausaix. It is part of the family of uncooked pressed cheeses, and can be enjoyed after a minimum of five weeks maturing.

In Morzine, it is produced by the Serrausaix farm on the road to Avoriaz and served in the town’s best restaurants, such as La Chamade.

Schedule

Start time (13.05 CET, 7.05 a.m. EST, 4.05 a.m. WST), estimated finishing time (17.33 CET, 11.33 a.m. EST, 8.33 a.m. WST)