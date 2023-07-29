US mega-talent Veronica Ewers exits Tour de France Femmes with fractured collarbone

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Veronica Ewers was forced out of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on Friday night after being diagnosed with a fractured collarbone.

The Idahoan talent crashed hard just outside of 50km to go in Friday’s 6th stage but gutted her way to the finish, 10 minutes behind the bunch.

The 28-year-old was transferred by her EF Education-Tibco-SVB team to a local hospital Friday night where scans revealed her injury.

“Veronica Ewers will not start stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes due to a broken collarbone sustained during her crash on stage 6,” the team later confirmed via social media.

“She will travel home tomorrow to rest and recover. Heal up.”

Also read:

It was immediately apparent after the crash that Ewers was in a bad way.

She opted against getting into an ambulance that attended the scene and nursed her shoulder through the final 50km, several kilometers behind the peloton. When she crossed the line in Blagnac she was seen in floods of tears.

EF Education-Tibco-SVB staff confirmed to Velo that Ewers had not been diagnosed with concussion.

“It was just one of those crashes, there was a touch of wheels and then she came down in the ditch. So, when we got there it looked pretty bad; the doctors were there but then she decided to keep on riding,” EF sport director Tim Harris said after the stage.

“We sent a rider back to look after her and then we’ll assess the situation now the doctor is here. It’s really disappointing because she was in a really good position for tomorrow [Saturday]. Obviously, we’ve been waiting all week for her for this day. She was in good form, for us it’s super disappointing.”

Ewers rode into her second Tour de France Femmes with high hopes.

Her breakout ride to ninth overall at the inaugural edition last summer opened the gates for a series of impressive rides in the following 12 months, including fourth at the Giro d’Italia Donne this June.