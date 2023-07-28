Veronica Ewers heads to hospital after spectacular crash at Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BLAGNAC, France — It was a rough day out for Veronica Ewers and the U.S. star is at the hospital after suffering a spectacular crash on stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Ewers was catapulted into a ditch with around 50 kilometers to go after what appeared to be a touch of wheels in the peloton.

The EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider was attended to by medical staff on the side of the road and it looked as though she may be about to abandon the race as they wheeled out a stretcher from the nearby ambulance. However, Ewers decided to push on to get to the finish in Blagnac.

“It was just one of those crashes, there was a touch of wheels and then she came down in the ditch. So, when we got there it looked pretty bad; the doctors were there but then she decided to keep on riding,” EF sport director Tim Harris said.

“We sent a rider back to look after her and then we’ll assess the situation now the doctor is here. It’s really disappointing because she was in a really good position for tomorrow. Obviously, we’ve been waiting all week for her for this day. She was in good form, for us it’s super disappointing.”

Ewers was sitting just outside the top 10 at the start of the day, ready to make an attempt at climbing the standings on Saturday’s queen stage to the Tourmalet.

Whatever happens with her continued participation in the race, Ewers’ GC challenge is over. She was the last rider across the line within the time cut, coming back with her Canadian teammate Magdeleine Vallieres Mill at 9:56, over two minutes behind the previous rider over the line.

After crossing the finish line, Ewers did not ride back to her team bus but chose to walk the approximately 700 meters back with one of the team’s soigneurs wheeling her bike. The 28-year-old was in floods of tears and clearly in a significant amount of pain as she got onto the bus, and she was supporting her left arm with her right hand.

The Tour’s daily medical bulletin confirmed that she had hurt her left shoulder in the crash and that she had been transferred to a local hospital in Toulouse.

Ewers’ teammate Kathrin Hammes was also caught up in the incident and hurt her elbow, but quickly remounted and finished in the main bunch. Harris confirmed to Velo that there was no sign of concussion for Ewers and that the focus of her injury was her shoulder.

“Kathrin is ok but the bizarre thing is that because Veronica was in a deep ditch, she didn’t know. It’s one of those bizarre crashes that you have and it’s really difficult with tomorrow is coming up. We will see what the injuries are, we hope it’s not too bad,” he said. “It was more a shoulder injury. It was like she banged her shoulder. When she went, it was more of a trying to hold the handlebars kind of injury.

“I got there, and we were there with the doctors and then it was a question about whether to restart or not. Then, I left it over to the second car, because I had to get back to Kathrin. Then Dan the second director was there with her, and he said she was continuing.”

A decision has not yet been made on whether Ewers will remain the race.