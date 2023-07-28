Vollering, Kastelijn, Labous and the explosive power numbers of the Tour de France Femmes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In this column, we dive into the power numbers of the world’s best riders at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

For the second year running, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been a thriller from the start.

In its inaugural year of 2022, the TDFF, as we’ll call it here, began on arguably the biggest stage in professional cycling: the Champs-Élysées. Lorena Wiebes won the first-ever TDFF sprint ahead of cycling legend Marianne Vos and Lotte Kopecky.

Perhaps it was fitting this year that Kopecky, the Belgian champion, won the opening stage of the 2023 TDFF, but it wasn’t in a field sprint. Kopecky soloed to the yellow jersey on stage 1 in Clermont-Ferrand, a full 41 seconds ahead of Wiebes, who took second.

Kopecky’s team, Team SD Worx, is the strongest force in cycling, but few would say they have been dominant in stage races this year.

After completing the Ardennes Tripel by winning the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, Demi Vollering of Team SD Worx was almost unbeatable. But when she went up against World Champion Annemiek van Vleuten in La Vuelta Femenina, Vollering came up short, finishing just nine seconds down on “AVV” after seven grueling stages.

The 2023 TDFF has been brutal from the start, and don’t let the course profiles deceive you. Every stage has shredded the field, and we haven’t even seen a Category 1 climb yet.

In this article, we’ll look at power numbers from the first five stages of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

Stage 1 – Solo win for Lotte Kopecky

The first stage of the TDFF was aggressive from the start. A breakaway larger than one rider never formed – only Marta Lach spent many kilometers out front – and the full peloton arrived at the base of the Côte de Durtol (1.7km at 7.2%) with 12km to go.

Around halfway up the climb, Kopecky launched an all-out attack and went solo over the top of the QOM. Less than 25 riders were left in the main group as Kopecky soloed to the win and pulled on the first yellow jersey of the TDFF.

The Côte de Durtol was perfectly suited to a punchy rider since the climb was almost exactly five minutes long. On the first stage of the TDFF, we saw some of the best riders in the world pushing huge 5-minute watts.

In this article, we are estimating riders’ weights and their watt-per-kilogram outputs on various climbs. Some riders’ power data has been estimated using other riders’ files, historical data, and climbing calculations.

Vollering – Côte de Durtol

Time: 5’ 01”

Average Power: ~6.1w/kg

Anna Henderson – Côte de Durtol

Time: 5’ 10”

Average Power: 330w (5.7w/kg)

Stage 2 – Rain-soaked sprint won by Lianne Lippert

The second stage of the TDFF was much harder than the first. With six categorized climbs throughout the 151km route, it was anyone’s guess as to whether the stage would be won solo, from a breakaway, or with major GC action. A series of crashes put the peloton on edge as the rain continued to fall, heading into the final 55km of the stage.

Attacks continued to fly on the penultimate climb of the day, the Côte de Merlhac (1.9km at 5.5%), which included bonus seconds at the top. On the final descent, Lianne Lippert got a gap with Kasia Niewiadoma and Ashleigh Moolman. The descent went straight onto the next climb, the Côte de Trébiac (3.4km at 5.8%), which topped out just before the finish in Mauriac. The peloton came back to Lippert, and the group stalled a bit on the final climb.

Vollering – Côte de Trébiac

Time: 9’ 13”

Average Power: ~5.1w/kg

Juliette Labous – Côte de Durtol

Time: 9’ 10”

Average Power: 277w (5.1w/kg)

More attacks followed in the closing kilometers, but nothing would stick, and it would come down to a group sprint. Lippert snuck her way through the wet roundabout at 650 meters to go and beat Kopecky to the line with a very long uphill sprint.

Stage 3 – Wiebes dishes heartbreak to the solo breakaway

Stage 3 of the TDFF was another lumpy stage that didn’t feature any major climbs, but it was hard enough to whittle down the peloton and force a breakaway. Julie Van De Velde went solo with 60km to go, and the rest of the field seemed to let her go. A lone rider with less than a 40-second gap can easily be caught, right?

Van De Velde was nearly caught by Niewiadoma when the Pole sprinted over the QOM with 55km to go. The Belgian’s gap was down to 14 seconds, but then the field let her go, and the gap ballooned to 2’ 23” with 28km to go.

Despite Van De Velde’s incredible yo-yo effort, the yellow jersey herself closed the gap with less than 100 meters to go, and Wiebes won the stage ahead of Vos and Kopecky.

Stage 4 – Kastelijn wins the longest stage from the breakaway

At 177km, Stage 4 of the TDFF was the length of a Spring Classic rather than a Grand Tour stage. A large breakaway gained more than 10 minutes on the peloton, who struggled to keep track of them during the stage finale.

Yara Kastelijn jumped out of the break for the bonus sprint at 28km, and then she kept on going. While Van Vleuten and Vollering attacked each other four minutes down the road, Kastelijn wore down the breakaway until she was able to go solo with around 19km to go.

There were some strange tactics as Team SD Worx–-Protime launched attacks out of the peloton with multiple riders, but none of them could get away. So many attacks later, it was only Vollering and Van Vleuten left at the front, attacking each other with 8km to go. But once again, neither could get a gap over the other.

On the punchy finish, Vollering gapped Van Vleuten and earned six bonus seconds by finishing 2nd on the stage, over a minute behind Kastelijn, who took the biggest win of her career.

Kastelijn – Solo to victory

Time: 37’ 15”

Average Power: 238w (~4.6w/kg)

Côte de Moyrazes: 13’ 21” at 265w (~5.1w/kg)

Côte de Lavernhe: 7’ 04” at 255w (~4.9w/kg)

Stage 5 – Ricarda Bauernfeind wins solo as Vollering gets a 20” time penalty

The fifth stage of the TDFF saw another solo rider take the biggest win of their career. This time, it was Ricarda Bauernfeind of Canyon-SRAM Racing who won 22 seconds ahead of Marlen Reusser and Liane Lippert.

But the biggest news of the day was Vollering receiving a 20” GC time penalty for drafting in the caravan following a flat tire with 65km to go. Bauernfeind made her move on an uncategorized climb with 36km to go, and she quickly built up a 1’30” lead with around 20km to go.

Instead of trying to get the bonus seconds at the finish with Vollering, Team SD Worx got Reusser up the road with 5km to go. The pair finished between Bauernfeind and the peloton, with Kopecky winning the sprint for 4th.

Loes Adegeest finished 15th on the stage, one of just 35 riders left in the peloton. We can see from Adegeest’s power file that this stage was full gas from Kilometer Zero. Adegeest hit her max heart rate for the entire race in the first 10km of the stage.

Adegeest – 15th on stage 5

Time: 3 hours 8 minutes and 16 seconds

Average Power: 195w (~3.4w/kg)

First 13km: 23’ 11” at NP 272w

Final sprint: 22” at 561w (~9.8w/kg)

Kopecky leads the GC ahead of Moolman and Elisa Longo Borghini, but all eyes are on Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift heads to the mountains.

***

Power Analysis data courtesy of Strava

Strava sauce extension

Riders:

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Demi Vollering

Anna Henderson

Juliette Labous

Yara Kastelijn

Loes Adegeest