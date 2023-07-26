‘We wanted to test each other’: Demi Vollering wins first GC test over Annemiek van Vleuten

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the first embers of the GC battle took light.

Pre-race favorites Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) sought to see just how well they’d survived the opening half of the race by sending repeated attacks up the road.

While the gaps were minimal at the line, it was Vollering who took the first advantage and gained eight seconds, two at the line, and six more bonus seconds. Van Vleuten said after that she timed her run to the finish line a bit wrong, having expected it to come sooner than it did.

“We wanted to test each other a little but, today is the day to test each other because for the next two days we can only test each other’s concentration levels,” Van Vleuten said. “The climbs weren’t super steep, only the last one and that’s where we could make the difference. Also, you know that it’s a hard final and we did a super good plan with the team, so I’m super proud.

“The goal was to stay safe and the whole team was in and we had Sheyla [Gutierrez] in front so for the team there was a good spirit…. The attacks started and that’s what I needed to make a bit of a difference. I think Demi and me had each other on the limit and on the final finish she took some time on me. I started a bit too early. I thought in Velo Viewer it was a bit shorter.”

Van Vleuten wasn’t the only one that got confused at the finish and Vollering thought she had won more than just a few seconds over her compatriot. Having passed Anouska Koster (Uno-X) in the final meters of the stage, she believed for a moment that she had taken the last of the breakaway riders back without knowing that Yara Kastelijn had already done so over a minute earlier.

Vollering started celebrating but then soon realized that she had made an error.

“I had no clue about who was in front of me and, in the end, I caught up with Anouska Koster and she was the only one in front of me so I thought I had everybody but I didn’t know that Yara was in front,” Vollering said. “I crossed the line and I wasn’t sure because I didn’t know if someone from this group was out [front]. So I thought I would celebrate and then I would at least have the pictures and if I didn’t win then we could delete them, so let’s delete them.

“It’s really nice to gain a little bit of time, but I also would have liked to win the stage because it’s a Tour stage. It’s really special to win a Tour stage and I hope that moment will still come.”

Annemiek van Vleuten attacks Demi Vollering (Photo: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

SD Worx used practically its whole roster during the stage in an effort to crack the other contenders or give Vollering a bridge to jump to in the very hilly final kilometers.

The team first sent out Mischa Bredewold, who attacked on the third-category Côte de Colombiés, taking Lidl-Trek’s Elisa Balsamo with her. It forced DSM-Firmenich to work to bring them back, but it did not draw out any of the main GC rivals.

A subsequent attack from the yellow jersey Lotte Kopecky saw Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) go with her briefly but nobody else joined in and Vollering was unable to get to her, leaving it all down to the final ascent.

“We wanted to have them out so I could jump alone and they could help me or others might react but that didn’t really work. People were really focused on me,” Vollering said. “It was a bit of a disappointment for me, but Lotte was really strong. It was really impressive how she rode today, and all my other teammates were at the front, Lorena [Wiebes], Elena [Cecchini] did such a great job, Mischa too, Christine in the break, and Marlen [Reusser] also the whole day around me. It’s a privilege to have such a strong team around me.”

Van Vleuten commended SD Worx for their efforts, though she was a little bit frustrated that some teams didn’t call their bluff better and reacted to the moves.

“Everyone has a good level so it’s good, there were more people battling. In the end, it also surprised me that there are teams that are always going to help SD Worx for the victory,” Van Vleuten said. “That’s something during the race that you think maybe play the game and play the poker. I have to say, shout out to SD Worx they are very good at the poker game. It’s nice that you have your own plan, but I think it’s time to only look to them, that would be more smart.”

The next major appointment for the GC riders will be the summit finish on the Tourmalet, with a ride over the Col d’Aspin beforehand, while the coming two stages look more likely to end in a bunch sprint of some size. Vollering is not relaxing too much, though, and said that she will be ready to take advantage of any opportunity that comes her way.

“We take it day by day, you never know, maybe an opportunity will come. You never know. A flat stage doesn’t mean that you can’t try anything, you can try any day. The team is really motivated for all,” Vollering said.