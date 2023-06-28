Tour de France unsung heroes: Jonas Abrahamsen on gaining almost 20 kilos to go faster

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Many professional cyclists spend the season trying to keep their weight as low as possible, but Jonas Abrahamsen went against the grain when he decided to put on almost 20 kilos.

The 27-year-old Uno-X rider, who stands at 183cm, had spent much of his junior and under 23 years trying to keep his weight as low as possible. He had got down to just 60 kilos but as he grew up he found that the low weight was actually hindering him.

After speaking with his coach, he decided that rather than keeping his weight as low as he dared, he needed to gain weight if he wanted to be a better rider.

“When you’re young all dream about being on the top of the Tour de France, you can’t weigh too much. I was very skinny when I started cycling, maybe around 60 kilos, and I think my body couldn’t build muscle very fast,” Abrahamsen told Velo. “Maybe I have some fast muscle fibers, but when I was too skinny, I couldn’t use them. I was like pretty good as a junior, but afterward, I felt that I was a little bit too light and I had nothing to build on.”

Putting on the extra weight was easier said than done. Obviously, it had to be done in the right way so Abrahamsen couldn’t just gorge himself on whatever food he wanted. It was also about timing.

Gaining the weight in the right way would take time and it was likely to disrupt his season as his body adapted to it. However, he was on a one-year contract at the time and couldn’t afford to forgo potential results as he could be without a deal by the end of the season if he didn’t perform.

It wasn’t until Uno-X jumped up to the ProTeam level in 2020 that he was able to secure a multi-year deal that would give him the time and space to gain the weight he felt he needed to improve his performances. The results have been marked, and he has dramatically increased the power he has been able to put out over the past three years.

“It was difficult because I had just one-year contracts in the beginning. If you’re going up to 10 or 15 kilos in one year, you won’t have the same power or watts per kilo in the same year. You will have a hard year and then it’s better and better,” he said. “When I first got a two-year contract, I was gambling to gain some weight. I got a lot of help from my team and I was going up going from 60 to around 80 kilos, so that was a big difference. Before I was happy when I got over 900 watts peak, now I have like 1,500.

“Every year, my body responds better and better to my weight, and I get more and more power. When you are skinny you have to be very good to be on the top, but when you hover around 80 kilograms and you have more peak, you can do a lot of things like helping other riders to get in position, or you can go for a sprint in a small group, and you can go for a breakaway you have much more opportunities. I think that’s very nice.”

Gaining weight had an unexpected side-effect for Abrahamsen and he has gained approximately six centimeters, something he puts down to stooping when he was lighter.

“On my passport, I am 177, and after I start to eat, I get to 183. I got more muscles and I also got taller,” he laughed.

After his experience, Abrahamsen is keen to let young riders know about the risks of trimming down too much.

“I think it’s very good for riders to think about not being too skinny when you’re young,” he said. “I told that to a lot of young riders. Not be too skinny when you’re too young.”

Road to the Tour de France

Abrahamsen has been selected for Uno-X’s debut team at the Tour de France next month, where he’s hoping to help guide Alexander Kristoff to a stage win or two. It will be his first-ever grand tour and by far the longest he’s ever ridden.

Making the Tour selection was something he had been dreaming of since he was a child, but he thought the opportunity had slipped through his fingers after suffering a tumultuous start to this season. During a training camp in January, he was knocked unconscious when he crashed during a high-speed sprint effort.

Fortunately, his teammates were quickly on hand to help him as he had swallowed his tongue. He suffered a concussion as a result of the incident, and lost a few hours of memory, but somehow avoided breaking any bones.

“I was thinking my chain was jumping off when I was sprinting because we were sprinting behind the car in the high speed and it felt like I had no energy in the in the in the pedals, no power there,” he said. “I was thinking about the problems and what maybe had happened and then I went over my handlebars. It was pretty scary.

“I woke up in the hospital. I think I was two hours without remembering anything. I got very good help from my teammates on the road, but I don’t remember anything. Also, the team doctor Rory also helped me very much after the crash there. I was very lucky because I didn’t break anything and I just had a small head injury but I was back on the bike after one week. I crashed maybe at 60 or 70 kilometers per hour. I was directly over my handlebars and on my head so it was a was a hard crash, but I was very lucky.”

Despite the off-season crash, Abrahamsen was able to start his season at the end of January at the Saudi Tour. However, his riding ground to a halt again midway through the spring when he contracted mononucleosis, forcing him to take almost two months away from racing.

He has since managed to get in a good haul of race days and recently finished third in the road race at the Norwegian national championships as well as securing a top 10 on a stage of the Belgium Tour. Abrahamsen hopes that the ups and downs might come with a silver lining that he’s fresher for the Tour de France than if he’d had a busy season of racing.

“I think I am in the best shape ever so I hope I can do a good job over there for Alex and the team,” Abrahamsen said. “I’ve been very lucky with my career with not so much out of training but this year I’ve been off the bike a lot, so I was thinking like the Tour was going away when I had the crash and then mono.

“But, I have trained very well for the last 10 years so I think maybe my body was prepared to take some weeks off the bike to rest and get more and this year so I think maybe it was good for me to have a few weeks off.”