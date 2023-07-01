Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert ride 1x groupsets at first stage of the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BILBAO, Spain — The 2023 Tour de France is officially underway, and two of its biggest stars have ditched their front derailleurs for the hilly first stage in the Basque Country.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma teammate and defending points jersey winner Wout van Aert both opted to race with 1x SRAM groupsets on stage 1 in Bilbao, Spain.

Vingegaard trained Friday with the setup. (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In a 1x groupset, a bike has only one front chainring instead of the usual two for a road bike, limiting the bike to the number of gears on the cassette. Vingegaard took to the start line with a 50-tooth front chainring and a wider than usual 10-36 cassette.

The uncommon equipment choice raises an obvious question: why opt for fewer gears on a day with 3,300 meters (about 11,000 feet) of climbing over 182 kilometers?

Well, there are multiple benefits of 1x groups over 2x, including lower weight, improved aerodynamics, and better chainline efficiency.

Jonas Vingegaard riding a 1x equipped Cervélo S5 on stage 1 of the Tour de France (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Foregoing the front derailleur means losing both the weight of a chainring and a front derailleur, a savings on the order of multiple hundreds of grams.

That alone can be massive, allowing Vingegaard and Van Aert to opt for their heavier Cervélo S5 aero bikes on this hilly stage rather than a lighter climbing frame.

Then there’s the improved airflow from losing the derailleur and second chainring, meaning the already fast S5 can go just a little faster. Jumbo-Visma has also chosen SRAM’s aerodynamic 1x chainring for the first stage.

Additionally, a 1x setup also allows for a straighter, more efficient chainline owing to the pairing of a larger chainring up front and a wider range cassette in the back.

Jumbo-Visma’s full road setup. (Photo: David Everett)

Riding 1x in the pro peloton remains an uncommon choice, but it has been gaining popularity this season.

Jumbo-Visma has been among the biggest proponents of it, experimenting with 1x options throughout the season since moving drivetrain suppliers to SRAM. The American brand has many derailleur, cassette, and chainring options in its road and gravel range of components.

Primož Roglič, another Jumbo-Visma rider, rode a 1x setup with a particularly wide 10-44 cassette usually found on gravel bikes for a steep stage of the Giro d’Italia last month, a race he won.

Other teams have been experimenting with the trend as well. Victor Campenaerts (Lotto Dstny) tried the new Classified shifting system, which replaces the front derailleur with a two-gear shifting mechanism in the rear hub, at the spring classics, and paired it with a massive 62-tooth chainring.