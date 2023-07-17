2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift preview: The difficult second album

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When your first release is a major hit, living up to it on the second go can be tough but that’s what ASO, the organizer of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, has to do this July.

There was a lot of hype around the inaugural edition of the revamped Tour de France for women, after years of campaigning from various quarters in the sport. It was the first official women’s Tour for over three decades and the interest in it was heightened.

Expectations were far surpassed with big roadside crowds and large television viewership — in France alone, the race had a quarter share of total viewers during the two-hour broadcasts. The major question now is whether the race can maintain or even build on that as ASO sets out to create a race that stands the test of time.

Getting big interest in a debut year can be somewhat easier than in subsequent seasons. Novelty can be a big draw and the Tour de France Femmes has had to work hard over the last year to make sure that the novelty doesn’t wear off.

Much of that work has been put into designing a very different course to the one that was used in the debut 2022 edition. The first few stages are fairly open, with the third category climb in the last 10 kilometers of stage 1 a chance for the non-sprint teams to cause some early havoc.

Indeed, until the final weekend, the stages are a mixture of potential sprints and rolling roads designed for breakaway successes. With Demi Vollering and her SD Worx team so dominant at the moment, plus a resurgent Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), these opening jaunts could be the best chance for the other contenders to throw the form card out the window and take some time before the deciding stages of the last two days.

While Paris played an important role in waving off the return of the women’s Tour de France, the move away from the French capital opened up a range of possibilities for the race. From the start in Clermont-Ferrand, the major mountain ranges of the Alps and Pyrénées were within reach for an eight-day race.

ASO chose the Pyrenees for the defining moments of the race and the ascent of the iconic Tourmalet. Le Markstein and the Super Planche des Belles Filles provided a brilliant theatre for the denouement of the 2022 edition, but neither climb has the same draw and name recognition of the vaunted Tourmalet.

Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes 2023 will finish on the Tourmalet (Photo: ASO)

It was first ridden by the men’s Tour de France back in 1910, when it was still a gravel track, and has been climbed almost 100 times since then. Sending the women’s race up there this summer intertwines this growing event with a mythic that has been curated over a century and was a brilliant move by the organizers to potentially draw in even more spectators for this 2023 edition.

Keeping the stage relatively short should make for an explosive day right from the very start. The best news is that full coverage from start to finish is expected, so we should be able to watch all of the drama as it unfolds.

The last stage takes the riders into Pau, a place that is plotted into the Tour’s history books for good and bad reasons. A time trial was one of the most requested additions to the race after the 2022 race featured none at all, and the final 22km TT will hopefully give viewers a tension-filled close to this year’s event.

Van Vleuten versus Vollering

Van Vleuten dominated last year’s race, beating Vollering to the title by 3:48 following some imperious rides on the final two stages.

This year’s fight for the yellow jersey is expected to be much closer with Vollering taking a big step forward in her development in the 12 months since. Vollering has been the outstanding rider of the opening half of the season, notching up 13 wins so far, including an impressive Ardennes triple.

Vollering has rarely been beaten when she’s on the terrain that suits her best and it has often been her teammates winning when she’s finished off the top step. In fact, Van Vleuten is the only non-SD Worx rider to best Vollering in a stage race this season.

Van Vleuten got the better of Vollering at the Vuelta Femenina, despite the SD Worx rider looking like the strongest of the two. The time gains came under slightly controversial circumstances, with SD Worx accusing Movistar of attacking when the team stopped for a toilet break.

Movistar denied that and said the move had been pre-planned ahead of the stage due to the predicted crosswinds. Whatever the real story is behind that moment, both SD Worx and Movistar will have to be wary of losing time on moments such as these.

Having looked below her best, despite winning, at the Vuelta Femenina, Van Vleuten has been hitting the right notes in recent weeks and put in a dominant performance to win the Giro d’Italia Donne last week. Her resurgence comes as a welcome sight for those who not only want to see the world champion put in a few more big performances before she retires at the end of the season, but also want to see a tight contest for yellow.

Crashes and weather drama aside, the other teams are going to have to get creative if they hope to break through the wall that is Vollering and Van Vleuten.

Demi Vollering, Annemiek van Vleuten, Gaia Realini riding up to Lagos de Covadonga (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) was Van Vleuten’s toughest contender at the Giro last week until she crashed out late in the race and she could be a very big thorn in the side of the two top-tier favorites. Gaia Realini gives Trek another major GC option after the young Italian took podium finishes at the Vuelta and Giro already this year.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) rode alongside Vollering at SD Worx last year and looked destined for a strong result until she fell ill on the final weekend and ultimately had to abandon. She chose to extend her career and moved to another team to have a second tilt at the Tour de France and she is a real danger rider for yellow.

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) will be looking to improve upon her third place from last year, though she may lose some time in that final time trial. Meanwhile, her teammate Ricarda Bauernfeind has been one of the burgeoning stars of the peloton and can’t be underestimated.

Elsewhere, FDJ-Suez has the three-way punch of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Marta Cavalli, and Evita Muzic. With the backing of Grace Brown and Loes Adegeest, the French squad is hoping to be a big disrupter in the pack.

Veronica Ewers returns for EF Education-TIBCO-SVB looking to hit the top 10 again while Mavi Garcia is there for Liv Racing-TeqFind searching for some better fortune than she had last year. Juliette Labous is once again leading DSM-Fermenich while Reijanne Markus (Jumbo-Visma) is one to watch after her fourth-place finish at the Vuelta Femenina in May.