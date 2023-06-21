2023 Tour de France race preview: Can anyone topple the Pogačar-Vingegaard duopoly?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Dates: July 1-23

Stages: 21

Rest days: 2

Start: Bilbao, Spain

Finish: Paris

The 2023 Tour de France begins like any edition, with a peloton full of dreams and aspirations.

Those are typically squashed for the majority within three weeks, but the road to Paris is filled with eternal optimism until the final pedal strokes.

The 110th edition begins will several interesting narratives and storylines that will keep things on a high boil across the arc of the race.

The generational change that began in 2019 with the rise of Egan Bernal is all but fixed now. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are the unrivaled kings of the Tour, and their matchup will drive the GC plot lines from Bilbao to Paris.

Last summer, Pogačar seemed destined to rattle off one yellow jersey after another, but a determined Jumbo-Visma and the icy calm of Vingegaard changed the script.

Both start next weekend in Spain’s Basque Country as equal favorites. Backed by strong teams, each can win this Tour, and each will have to tackle questions and doubts along the way, not to mention a peloton full of rivals, to take the top step in Paris.

Behind them are at least a half-dozen would-be usurpers to the Tour throne. Can someone stop the growing Pogačar-Vingegaard monopoly at the top of the GC hierarchy?

That generational change also plays out in the U.S. contingent, with riders like Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) looking to leave their mark.

And any Tour is more than just the yellow jersey. The green jersey, the sprints, and the breakaways all count for 10 times their traditional value in a race as big and prestigious as the Tour.

Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) is chasing history, and Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) is chasing one last swan song in his final Tour.

From legends to rookies, the Tour is the sun that the cycling world orbits around. Even a fleeting moment in the warm glow of Tour glory can change a rider’s trajectory in an instant.

Yet it’s the Tour, and the prestige, intensity, and pressure the legendary race packs, that sets the race apart. It’s the one race that everyone knows. The Tour transcends the historic and niche limitations of cycling, enters the broader consciousness of the sporting fan.

And this year’s Tour route provides the appropriate backdrop for what should be an enthralling three weeks. The excitement of the past few editions might be hard to surpass, but the climb-heavy route on tap might just deliver.

Week 1: Hard opening week will quickly set GC hierarchy

Last year, Jumbo-Visma put Pogačar on the ropes. Can the team do it again? (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 2023 Tour starts with a bang, perhaps the biggest bang in the Tour history.

The 182km rollercoaster stage 1 starting and ending in Bilbao is arguably the hardest opening stage the Tour de France peloton has ever faced on a Tour’s opening day.

The buzz-saw profile tackles five officially rated climbs and hits the decisive Côte de Pike and summits with about 10km to go. The climb is about 2000m long and averages peloton-splitting 10-percent grades.

The road plunges to Bilbao, only to hit the flamme rouge and a 5 percent gradient to the line. It’s ideal for a Pogačar or Van der Poel to strike.

With the Jaizkibel on tap the following day in stage 2 into San Sebastián, the opening weekend could see significant GC differences, even before crossing back into French territory.

The Basque Country “grand départ” will set the tone for this Tour that should see plenty of plot twists and turns.

The fun doesn’t stop there. The sprinters will see their first chance in stages 3 and 4, with Mark Cavendish getting chances early to set the all-time Tour stage-win record. Course designers are intent to start the suffering early, and they slot in an early “hors-categorie” climb with the mighty Col du Tourmalet that comes midway through stage 6 in the Pyrénées.

The Tour’s first week ends with a bang with a return to the famous steeps of the Puy de Dôme, one of the Tour’s historic climbs, that’s back for the first time since 1988.

The demanding opening week will see some interesting dynamics.

Will the GC favorites hold fire for the final week, and perhaps follow the script of the 2023 Giro d’Italia that saw the action muted until the final weekend? Likely not.

Tour organizers are keeping these early stage distances relatively short and sweet, meaning that the top GC riders will not be afraid to exploit the opportunities to press their advantage without the ominous Giro-style heaviness lurking in the back end.

What’s sure is that first week should see a clear delineation between who can win the Tour and who cannot. And that could mean by the end of the first week, only a half dozen riders or less will have realistic options for yellow.

Week 2: Endless climbs will see cream rise to top

Can anyone emerge to challenge these two? (Photo: Gruber Images/Velo)

The Tour’s second week — well, we’re already into the midway point, but that’s how it rolls — opens with three more opportunities for the stage hunters. All eyes will be on Cavendish if he hasn’t already won a stage.

The race for the green jersey will also be taking shape. With Wout van Aert already confirming he won’t be chasing green, the early sprint results will see any early dominator take control of the points race.

The route plunges directly into the Alps in stage 13 with another major summit finale at the Cat. 1 Grand Colombier in another short, 138km stage that could turn the tide.

No rest for the weary in the next day’s romp across the French Alps, with the Cat. 1 Col de la Ramaz stacked up before a return of the grindingly steep HC Joux-Plane. It’s downhill to the line at Morzine, a familiar hosting finishing town in the Tour.

The week ends with a flourish with a third-straight ride across the Alps, with two first-category climbs softening up the legs for the short but steep Cat. 1 summit finale at Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

With three climbing stages stacked up in succession, Week 2 will see the GC battle further trimmed and perhaps all but decided. Of course, anything can happen, but it’s likely that the strongest few will emerge by the end of the week with a tight grip at the top of the standings. The race for leftovers could form in the wake.

Week 3: The lone TT will underscore the climbing gains, losses

Jumbo-Visma recruited some key riders to make the No. 1 team even stronger in 2023. (Photo: POOL LUCA BETTINI/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

This front-loaded Tour opens its final week with the lone time trial of this year’s edition in stage 16. At 22km over a rolling, technical course featuring a second-category climb, the purest of time trialists will be at a disadvantage. By this late in the Tour, the route from Passy to Combloux will favor the strongest still in the race, and the differences should be relatively muted among the leading GC candidates, but riders could still bleed a minute or more on a bad day.

The hits keep coming the following day with the HC climb at the Col de la Loze before a short descent to the line in Courchevel. It’s the final big day in the mountains, and riders with anything left in the tank will be hitting out.

Dernier Tour de France pour ces 4 coureurs cette année 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2voIMPrWvW — Cycling Legend (@CyclingLegend_) June 20, 2023

Two more transition stages finish out the week before the 133km penultimate stage from Belfort to Le Markstein. With two first-category climbs stacked up in the closing hour, the stage will settle any unsettled GC business, if there is any.

The stage has all the ingredients of a “trap,” and things can unwind at any moment of the race. Sometimes it’s not the marquee climbs that decide a Tour. Everyone will have their guard up, but at the end of a Tour, anything can happen.

The final parade into Paris follows a familiar script, with a few hours of fun and hijinks before the serious business of the final sprint down the Champs-Élysées.

Can anyone disrupt the favorites?

The final podium in Paris could see the same faces as Paris-Nice in March. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The favorites are obvious, with the route favoring the strengths of both Vingegaard and Pogačar.

In many ways, the route is better suited to Pogačar’s attacking style. The longer, steadier climbs that Vingegaard seems to thrive on are not served up as frequently as the more explosive series of peaks and nobs.

Time bonuses will certainly come into play, and that will also favor Pogačar over Vingegaard.

On paper, both teams will be near-equal strength and depth. Last year, both teams were ravaged with illness and crashes, with UAE finishing with just four and Jumbo-Visma with five.

In the end, the Tour is about who’s the strongest, most consistent, and smartest. Last year, Vingegaard was at a higher level when it counted, and he’s revealed all season he’s been on track.

Tadej Pogacar —High altitude training is now done for #TDF2023

—Will take part in both races, ITT & RR, at 🇸🇮 Nat Champs

—Was at Sestriere’s camp with Grossschartner, Majka, Soler & A.Yates

—Tour selections have also been made, UAE riders know who are inhttps://t.co/Z9xRN6jObJ — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) June 20, 2023

This year the pressure will be on Vingegaard, and that could be a deciding factor. Without the steady presence of Primož Roglič, the young Dane will be at the center of the storm. Stress and pressure are always deciding factors.

Another big question is, will Pogačar recover from his Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash? A fractured wrist and hand is a complicated injury, but both Pogačar and his team insist he will be close to 100 percent for the start of the Tour.

Coming in a little under-cooked into this front-loaded Tour could prove decisive, however. Yet as one team insider joked, Pogačar could fall into a creek and come out dry. This Tour will mark the first time Pogačar will have to battle back from serious injury in his otherwise unblemished career.

There’s no question that Vingegaard and Pogačar come in as the heavy pre-race favorites.

Everyone else is on a lower level, with podium ambitions more realistic than an outright charge for yellow.

The climb-heavy course could play well for Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), or David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). Others to watch include Enric Mas (Movistar), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), or perhaps a surprise from a rider like Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Lidl), who will be making his Tour debut following his Tour de Suisse win.

Pogačar and Vingegaard will be fighting for Tour supremacy and will be eagle-eying each other. Could that provide an opening for an opportunist? Maybe. This course will certainly favor the brave.

Chasing the jerseys: It’s not all about yellow

Even that face masks were green last year on the podium with Wout van Aert. (Photo: DAVID STOCKMAN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though that’s what everyone pays attention to, only a few select riders will be racing for the maillot jaune. Behind the race for yellow is an equally heated tug-of-war for the Tour other prestigious jerseys.

Defending green jersey winner Wout van Aert has already alerted his rivals he won’t be chasing points jersey. Van Aert will want to save some matches for the road world championships just two weeks after the Tour’s over.

That should open the door for someone like Jasper Philipsen or Mathieu van der Poel, yet in such a mountainous edition of the Tour, even with the points weighted toward the sprint stages, it won’t come as a complete shock to see the yellow jersey winner running close to the points jersey even if they’re not trying.

📊🏁Youngest and olders riders about to make their 🇫🇷Tour de France debute: 22y 149d | 🇪🇸Rodríguez, Ca.

22 278 | 🇩🇰Skjelmose

23 83 | 🇦🇺Dinham

23 90 | 🇪🇷Girmay

23 111 | 🇳🇴Waerensjold

…

27 350 | 🇳🇴Traeen

27 354 | 🇸🇮Novak

28 162 | 🇧🇪Allegaert

28 220 | 🇦🇺Harper

31 109 | 🇳🇱Reinders — Cycling Statistics 📊 (@StatsOnCycling) June 20, 2023

And the same goes for the other major jersey with the King of the Mountains. There are no pure climbers in the bunch who will be able to fend off the GC favorites of Vingegaard and Pogačar with so much on the line in every summit finale in this front-end stacked course design.

With the steepest race profiles all packed into the first two weeks of the race, the yellow jersey winner might be wearing the KoM jersey as well. The last “pure” climb to win the KoM out of breakaways was Romain Bardet in 2019. Since then, whoever wins yellow owns the polka-dots as well.

And that leaves the final jersey of the best young rider. Who else is going to beat Pogačar? Nobody. Though a long shot, Pogačar could win all four jerseys. In this Tour, it’s possible.

2022 Podium: Who took the prizes

Winning a jersey at the Tour is often a career highlight. (Photo: POOL LEQUIPPE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Yellow jersey: A Dane back in yellow

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 79:33:20 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at 2:43 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 7:22

Green jersey: Van Aert mines points

Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), 480 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), 286 Pogačar, 250

King of the Mountains: Vingegaard doubles up

Vingegaard, 72 points Simon Geschke (Cofidis), 65 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), 61

Best young rider: Pogačar again

Pogačar, 79:36:03 Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) at 58:32 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) at 1:28:36

Previous winners

Froome’s first of four Tour wins came in 2013. (Photo: JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

2022 — Jonas Vingegaard

2021 — Tadej Pogačar

2020 — Tadej Pogačar

2019 — Egan Bernal

2018 — Geraint Thomas

2017 — Chris Froome

2016 — Chris Froome

2015 — Chris Froome

2014 — Vincenzo Nibali

2013 — Chris Froome