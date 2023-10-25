2024 Tour de France Route, Dates, and Details: Packed with Firsts and Plot-Twists

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Tour de France is eternal, but 2024 packs plenty of firsts and plot-twists to deliver what should be a thrilling edition.

Not only are big hitters such as Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogačar, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel expected to clash in a generational battle, the 111th edition of the French grand tour will deliver an interesting backdrop.

Early details reveal a varied and interesting route:

3492km total

21 stages

June 29 to July 21

Four territories (Italy, San Marino, France, Monte Carlo)

7 mountain stages

4 summit finishes

32km of gravel roads

With the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris dictating the calendar, the men’s Tour de France — which will runs from June 29 to July 21 — will not finish in Paris as the riders head for Nice for a final-day time trial.

“We were committed to avoid Paris because of the Olympics,” Tour director Christian Prudhomme told Reuters. “There are only 28,000 police forces available and we knew we could not get more.”

Since its inception in 1903, the men’s race has always finished in Paris or its surrounding suburbs, and it has concluded on the Champs Élysées since 1975.

Also in a first, the race will start in Italy with the three opening stages.

Here are the key points:

‘Big Start’ in Italy for historical first

The Tour de France starts in Italy for the first time. (Photo: ASO)

After more than a century, the “big loop” will make its “Big Start” in Italy for the first time.

Stage 1 jumps right into it, with a road stage starting in Florence and ending in Rimini, with a detour through San Marino. The yellow jersey will be up for grabs, with sprinters like Mark Cavendish, Jasper Philipsen, and Wout van Aert will need to endure 3600m of climbing as the route climbs over the Apennines.

Stage 2 pays homage to Marco Pantani and runs from Cesenatico to Bologna will hit the famed San Luca climb in final hour of racing that could throw a spanner in the wheels of the sprinters.

Stage 3 runs across the flats from Piacenza to Torino in what is expected to be the first chance for the sprinters.

Week 1: Into France and up the Galibier

Vingegaard returns as the two-time defending champion. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The race’s three-day sojourn ends with stage 4 from Pinerolo to Valloire grinds up and over the Alps, including an assault of the HC Col du Galibier (23km at 5.1%).

“The Tour has never been so high so soon,” said Tour director Christian Prudhomme.

Stages 5 and 6 will see the sprinters see more chances as the race leaves the Alps only to return in the final weekend.

Stage 7 delivers a 25km individual time trial across the vineyards of Burgundy. The rolling course isn’t too long, and the GC will remain knotted up for anyone who’s survived the brutal first week.

Stage 8 from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises sees a string of climbs early in the undulating stages to set up a breakaway.

The opening week closes with a challenging stage featuring no less than 14 sectors of gravel on 34km of racing in a loop around Troyes.

Gravel is on the menu to close out the first week. (Photo: ASO)

Week 2: Pyrénées loom and a return of Plateau de Beille

Week 2 opens with a transition stage out of Orleans across the flats of central France and the Loire Valley that can be open to strong crosswinds.

Stage 11 dips into the Massif Central, with 4.350 of vertical gain, and the Néronne, the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol, Pertus, and Font de Cère climbs stacked up late in the back half of the profile.

Stages 12 and 13 are, at least on paper, more chances for the sprinters, but midway into any Tour, breakaway chances increase by the kilometer.

The Tour’s first major mountaintop finale is deep in the Pyrénées. (Photo: ASO)

The Tour’s first major mountaintop finale comes in stage 14 with Saint-Lary-Soulan deep in the Pyrénées, featuring the Col du Tourmalet midway through the stage.

Stage 15 sees a return to the Plateau de Beille (15.8km at 7.9%) in the Tour’s second-straight summit finale. Adding to the drama will be France’s Bastille Day, with six climbs and 4850m of vertical, fireworks are guaranteed.

Week 3: Alps and final-day TT decider

Despite a grueling opening two weeks, week three will crown the winner.

Stage 16 opens up the action in what’s likely another chance for the sprinters — who will see likely eight chances in this year’s edition — but the mistral heading into Nimes could prove tricky.

Stage 17 to Superdévoluy tiptoes into the Alps, and breakaway artists will have their chance to take centerstage with three moderate climbs stacked up in the final hour of racing. Another transition stage to Barcelonnette in stage 18 could deliver another breakaway.

Altitude will be decisive in stage 19.

Back-to-back summit finales high in the Alps will set up the decisive closing weekend anchored by the final-time trial in Nice, the first time the Tour’s ended in an individual time trial since 1989 when Greg LeMond overcame Laurent Fignon in his historic victory.

Altitude will be a key factor in both stages.

Stage 19 sees three summit higher than 2000m, and stage 20 tackles four climbs in a short, 133km circuit-burner ending atop Col de la Couillole. Vertical tops 7000m in two days of racing.

If the race remains undecided, the tension will be sky high in the “dernière bataille” in the 34km individual time trial up and over La Turbie and Col d’Eze climbs.