21 quick-fire takeaways from the 2023 Tour de France

Well, that was a pretty good Tour de France, wasn’t it?

And now that the pizza boxes and beer bottles have been cleared away from the Champs-Élysées, it’s time to look back on a Tour that won’t be forgotten for some time.

So, in no particular order of importance, here are some of the top takes from this year’s Tour de France:

1. Jumbo-Visma is poised to steamroller all three grand tours

The Jumbo-Visma freight train is collecting Roglič and headed to the Vuelta. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Jonas Vingegaard hadn’t even popped a cork on his winner’s champagne when he was talking about riding this year’s Vuelta a España.

Vingegaard will team up with reigning Giro d’Italia champ Primož Roglič in Spain next month, and it’s hard to see even Remco Evenepoel or Geraint Thomas from stopping the Jumbo-Visma steamroller.

2. The old dudes have still got it

Michael Woods defied the youth boom when he overhauled Matteo Jorgenson on the Puy de Dome. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

They say modern cycling is a young man’s game. From Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard to Tom Pidcock and Tadej Pogačar, it’s all about Gen-Z.

Well, stage-winners Michael Woods (36), Wout Poels (35), Ion Izagirre (34), Pello Bilbao (33), and Michal Kwiatkowski (33) didn’t get the memo.

Kudos to you, old dudes.

3. The Yates bros are back

Simon and Adam Yates lit up both ends of the Tour de France. (Photo: PETE GODING/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rewind to the middle of last decade, and the Yates twins were all the talk of the GC town. But Egan Bernal’s rise inched the boys from Bury to the sidelines, and they’ve remained slightly on the fringes since.

Well, this year, they’re right back where they were in the mid-2010s.

Adam won a stage and finished on the podium, Simon rode to fourth and twice finished second on a stage.

The twin dynamos were at the front all through the Tour – their parents would be proud.

4. Jonas Vingegaard is no one-hit wonder

Two in a row for ‘Iceman’ Vingegaard. (Photo: CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Like music albums, a second grand tour win can prove tricky.

Not for Jonas Vingegaard.

That guy just produced a “Thriller”-level follow-up to his 2022 Tour victory, and could be set to produce a full catalog more.

5. WvA and MvdP will be more motivated than ever for road worlds

The Wout van Aert vs Mathieu van der Poel battle royale will resume in Glasgow.

It feels strange that neither Wout van Aert nor Mathieu van der Poel won a stage at this Tour.

Sure, the two-of-a-kind archrivals were mostly busy pulling for teammates, but they still seemed a half-percent from their usual barnstorming selves.

Missing victory at the Tour might sting for these two extra-prolific winners. But they’ve both got Glasgow in their eyeline and ambitions on a first road rainbow jersey – the stripey top would make for a perfect pot of gold at the end of their summer.

6. Mark Cavendish has to come back for one more year

See you in 2024, Cav? (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish was so close to making more history with a 35th Tour stage win this summer he could almost taste the champagne … and then he crashed out.

Astana-Qazastan boss Alexander Vinokourov has offered the Manx the opportunity to return to the Tour next year, and is rumored to be scouting out leadout support already.

So c’mon Cav, one more year?

7. If you’re going to go polka, do it proper

Giulio Ciccone put the panache into polka. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

“Cicco” and Lidl-Trek know it.

8. Super Sepp Kuss

Sepp Kuss soldiered through some horror injuries on stage 20. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Racing back-to-back through the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France wasn’t enough for Sepp Kuss.

The Colorado ace again put the super into superdomestique this month, all while suffering two terrible crashes, an elbow covered in gauze, and a banged-up face. And heck, he’s likely going to ride the Vuelta a España, too.

We learned in recent weeks Jumbo-Visma calls Kuss ” The Mailman” because he always delivers. He might be worthy of the moniker “The Superman” too.

If you want to win

A grand tour

Who you gonna call?

SEPP KUSS pic.twitter.com/OHHTgnOIvT — NBC Sports Cycling (@NBCSCycling) July 23, 2023

9. The Tour sure isn’t getting slower

The speedometer on the Tour de France peloton looked broken this summer.

Riders were pushing 60kph on the flats, climbing at 7w/kg, and stage 19 was the fifth fastest in history at 50.36kph average. This year’s race had to be one of the fastest, and most intense, of recent years.

And with technology and training only getting better, the Tour will keep on clicking up the sprockets. Which leads on to …

We put @mcewenrobbie in charge of @TeamEmiratesUAE‘s team talk on the Breakaway bus this morning 🚌 He takes a look at what tactics they might look to implement on Stage 15 today 🧠@SportsOrla | @AdamBlythe89 | @daniellloyd1 pic.twitter.com/cnOY60mPIF — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 16, 2023

10. Safety is a concern

There was chaos on the Col de la Loze, and Vingegaard even got stuck behind it. (Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

… Safety was a hot topic this summer.

After Gino Mäder’s death, downhill finales were scrutinized, padding was added to descending bends, and the UCI was chewing over additional measures like safety netting.

But this year’s Tour forefronted the safety problem that could be the toughest for officials to solve – raucous crowds and spectator interference.

11. Tadej Pogačar, you stay how you are

Pogačar bounded back from disappointment to win stage 20. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Tadej Pogačar finished this Tour de France in the only way he knows how – by racing from the front and putting on a show.

A penultimate stage victory and a TV breakaway through Paris highlighted just why the two-time champion should ignore those that doubt his year-long race program and wild attacking style.

Pogačar is the perfect antithesis to the Jumbo-Visma winning machine, and the sport needs him to stay just how he is.

Tadej Pogačar had to attack on the Champs-Élysées 😂💪 The Slovenian was still as aggressive as ever on the final stage of this year’s Tour de France 🔥

🇫🇷 #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/mP6TO3utja — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 23, 2023

12. Jasper Philipsen, pro cycling’s new supersprinter

There was almost no stopping Philipsen at this Tour. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Four stage wins and the maillot vert? Not a bad haul, Jasper Philipsen.

Philipsen wasn’t pitted against the strongest sprinter field at this Tour, but you can only race who’s on the startline. And Philipsen did that with aplomb, winning across a range of fast-finishes.

He may have raised a few eyebrows along the way, but Philipsen was one of the revelations of this Tour de France. It will be fascinating to see how it works out when he buddies up with Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel for Team Belgium at the road worlds next month.

13. More uphill TTs, please

Mads Pedersen rides into the pain cave on the Tour’s uphill TT. (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

Even the most time trial-averse bike fans have got to feel a little love for an upward-tilting race against the clock.

The Planches des Belles Filles of 2020, the Giro’s Monte Lussari monster this May, and now the Tour’s Combloux test prove that a time trial with a climbing finale is guaranteed to thrill. Bike change speculation, time-split data-nerding, and pain-faces galore.

All hail the uphill TT.

14. Ineos Grenadiers has got to keep hold of Carlos Rodríguez

Spain’s next GC hope stepped up a level at the his debut Tour. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Carlos Rodríguez could be the future for Ineos Grenadiers – if the team can keep him on its books.

Rodríguez rode to a fantastic fifth and won a stage on his Tour de France debut and looks like the perfect solution to Ineos Grenadiers’ short-term GC conundrum.

Movistar is rumored to be making moves for the young Spaniard, and Dave Brailsford is said to be beating his rivals back. It feels like Ineos needs Rodríguez more than Rodríguez needs Ineos right now.

15. Dominant performances will always bring difficult questions

‘The Tour is the Tour.’ (Photo: Gruber Images / Velo)

The Tour de France will always be plagued by its past, and this year was no different. Just like every year, the Tour’s yellow jersey was hounded by skeptics that questioned his performance.

Expect the same in 2024, and beyond.

16. Always be prepared to play ‘Plan B’

EF Education-EasyPost was ruderless after Carapaz crashed out. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A handful of teams suffered hard when their captains left the Tour.

EF Education-EasyPost and Movistar lost GC leaders Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas on stage one, while DSM and Soudal Quick-Step had to do without Romain Bardet and Fabio Jakobsen after the second week.

Neilson Powless and Kasper Asgreen saved the race for EF Education-EasyPost and Quick-Step, but Movistar was mojoless after it also waved goodbye to Matteo Jorgenson.

And Team DSM? It was the lowest earner of this Tour for a reason.

17. Eurosport / GCN keeps getting better

This is a personal one and a matter of taste, but for me, the Eurosport / GCN coverage of racing keeps getting better.

From the commentary and analysis to the production and features, Eurosport / GCN has got it nailed. Even the initially bizarre “On the bus” preview segment worked out a winner.

18. Riding for a cause brings a level more

Bahrain Victorious was ‘Riding For Gino’ (Photo: LUCA BETTIN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Three stages, three very emotional victories for Bahrain Victorious.

The Bahraini crew was “Riding for Gino” in the aftermath of Gino Mäder’s death, and the tragedy seemed to transport them to another level.

Pello Bilbao, Wout Poels, and Matej Mohorič all made emotive references to their lost Swiss teammate after they won their stages. A hat-trick of victories feels the most fitting tribute to Mäder they could have made.

19. Thibaut Pinot puts on a show, Peter Sagan peters out

Peter Sagan simmered out of his last Tour de France. (Photo: Getty Images)

Thibaut Pinot put on a show in his swansong Tour de France, but where was Peter Sagan?

The two retiring stars couldn’t have made more opposing exits from their final Tour. Pinot lit up stage 20 in the Vosges to deliver one final dose of thrills and heartache to his adoring home crowds.

But Sags? It’s a shame to see “The Tourminator” so absent from a race he once animated.

This is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/iOOGBV4zh0 — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) July 22, 2023

20. Bring on Remco 2024

Remco Evenepoel enters the arena in 2024. (Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel makes for the great unknown quantity in the “big two” lockdown at the Tour de France.

Will the Bullish Belgian blow the doors off when he arrives into the 2024 Italian grand départ? The Evenepoel vs Vingegaard showdown at the Vuelta a España and the direction of Quick-Step’s transfer-window dealings will give us clues.

21. The Paris finale still sucks … but also sort of rocks

You know what I mean … the stage 21 procession is both boring and brilliant.

It will be strange to be without it when the race wraps up in Nice next summer.