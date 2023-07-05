The 5 coolest things about the Canyon Aeroad of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Tour de France stage winner Jasper Philipsen

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to Alpecin-Deceuninck, Mathieu van der Poel is usually making the headlines, but at the 2023 Tour de France, teammate Jasper Philipsen is stealing the show, having picked up two of the four stages so far.

The sprinter has been pipping opponents at the line on a special Canyon Aeroad featuring custom purple paint for the Tour de France. The aero bike certainly has given him an edge in two very closely contested sprints.

Here are five of the coolest things about Jasper Philipsen and Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Canyon Aeroads at the Tour de France.

1. That purple paint

It’s hard to miss. Does it clash with the blue Alpecin-Deceuninck team jerseys a little bit? Yes. Does it matter? Nah, not one bit. The only thing endangering this cool paint at this point is if Philipsen keeps up this clip in the points contest and finds himself on a green frame riding into Paris.

2. 3D-printed bike computer

The Aeroad is light, especially by aero bike standards. But that won’t stop pro teams from searching for places to shave off extra grams. Alpecin-Deceuninck has had 3D-printed computer mounts made up for their bikes, certainly saving a few grams over the standard issued Canyon model.

3. Elite bottle cages to match the frame

Remember that purple paint? How could you forget? Well, the team’s Elite bottle cages are even better. They’re standard Elite cages found on many teams in the pro peloton, but in an iridescent purple color that shimmers just enough to add a pop to the frame, without being overly distracting.

4. Glued-on number holder is more elegant than zip ties

The Tour is full of the world’s most advanced road bikes, yet when it comes time to attach the race number to the seat post, the most elegant solution most teams can muster is … zip ties.

Alpecin-Deceuninck is among the handful of teams with a more advanced solution, though only just barely. The team’s number plate holders appear to be glued on, which still feels unbecoming of a highly integrated frame like the Aeroad.

But it’s the best that teams have come up with since the previous best solution, a holder attached to the rear rim brake mount, which disappeared unceremoniously into history alongside rim brakes.

5. Canyon Aeroad cockpit is more unique than most integrated cockpits

The Canyon Aeroad cockpit has a few tricks up its sleeves. First, it’s adjustable — as in the handlebar width can change between 390 and 430 mm. It’s handy for packing up the bike for travel, or playing around with an alternate handlebar width, though those really only benefit regular folk like you and me.

The stem also is an adaptation of an old-school quill stem. That allows the rider to adjust the bar height without cutting the steerer tube or having a massive stack of spacers. Again, not the most important thing for a pro to worry about, but it’s nice for us at home who want a clean look at the stem, while making the bike easier to sell later.