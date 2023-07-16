A Rest Day Challenge

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In April 2022, Outside’s climbing experts collected the Best Mountain Climbing Quotes. There are many deeply philosophical ideas among them, but my favorite is pretty straightforward. It comes from Jack Kerouac: “Because in the end, you won’t remember the time you spent working in an office or mowing the lawn. Climb that goddamn mountain.”

Very true, Jack. Climbing a mountain on a bike is a test of endurance. Mental strength is required to keep going. Climbing a mountain on foot is a different proposition altogether. Yes, it is physically demanding, but it is also an intellectual challenge. Furthermore, the Alpinist must overcome her fear, or at least transmute it into something productive. Climbing on rock, snow and ice is a dangerous business.

Mont Blanc is Western Europe’s highest peak, standing at 4,696 meters. Three towns surround the mountain: Courmayeur in Italy’s Aosta Valley, Chamonix and Saint-Gervais-les-Bains. All three regularly appear on the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia routes. This year the Tour’s fifteenth stage finishes with a seven kilometer climb to Saint-Gervais-les-Bains, then a rest day in the town. The riders are unlikely to want to spend their rest day fastening crampons to their carbon fiber shoes, shoving an ice ax into their back pockets. If, however, any of the Tour’s entourage does fancy a more challenging rest day, they are well-advised to plan ahead.

Mont Blanc is a relatively accessible mountain, very popular in the summer months, and feasible for an experienced and fit hillwalker. But like any mountain, it should be given due respect. Mont Blanc is always covered in snow and ice, and even if a heatwave sits in the valley below, at the summit it can be well below zero. Each year, unprepared or unguided climbers are lost on the mountain.

The easiest option is the Goûter route. From Saint-Gervais, take the tramway up to the Nid d’Aigle (Eagle’s Nest). There the climbing starts. There are mountain huts placed at strategic points on the mountain. First you come to the Tete Rousse hut, then, at an altitude of 3,817 meters, the Refuge de Goûter. This latter looks rather like a silvery spaceship capsule that has fallen from the sky and wedged itself into the rock.

The most common way to schedule the climb is to split it into two days – day one is a climb to the Refuge, stay there overnight, then start very early the next day with head torches, reaching the summit at dawn. Even on this ‘easy’ route danger is ever-present. Avalanches, crevasses and seracs (house-sized blocks of ice that can topple without warning) all lie in wait for the unwitting and inexperienced. No one should attempt the climb without the proper equipment, a good level of equipment, and basic mountain skills. If in doubt, employ a local guide.

There are other, more challenging, routes up Mont Blanc. The Grand Mulets route ascends via the Glacier des Bossons and the Petit Plateau before joining the Goûter route for the final push to the summit. Out of fashion in recent years, this was the route taken by Jacques Balmat and Michel Paccard on the first recorded ascent in 1786.

A third route is the Three Monts. This is the most technically challenging option. From Chamonix, take the cable car to the Col du Midi, where you stay overnight in the Cosmiques hut. In the (very early) morning, climb to Mont Blanc du Tacul, then Mont Maudit before pressing on to the summit of Mont Blanc.

There is of course a fourth option: stay in Saint-Gervais, relax on the terrace with a plate of tartiflette and a glass of crisp white Roussette de Savoie, and gaze up in wonder. Jack Kerouac may not have approved, but it is a good deal more comfortable.