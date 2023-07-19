A rookie defies the odds to win big at the Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Felix Gall went from Tour de France rookie to Tour de France stage-winner in little more than two weeks.

The 25-year-old Austrian made his first big splash in the pro ranks at the Tour de Suisse in June, when a stage win and eighth overall punched him his ticket to the Tour de France.

Two weeks later, he is a winner over the hardest climb of the 2023 Tour and looking at a top-10 overall, now eighth overall just ahead of American Sepp Kuss.

“I cannot say this is a childhood dream, but one and a half years ago I couldn’t imagine to be in this position,” Gall said at the line Wednesday.

“It’s incredible. I don’t know what to say,” Gall said, choking on his words. “This whole year has been incredible and now to win the ‘queen stage’ is incredible. I just want to say thank you to the team. They have given me so much … ”

Also read: The latest ‘Lost Boys’

Gall’s rags to altitude riches is delivering across this Tour. Born in Nußdorf-Debant in Austria’s Tyrol region, he likes mountains, and it showed Wednesday.

Americans will remember him as the junior world road champion from Richmond in 2015. After more promising results, he turned pro in 2020 after three season’s on Sunweb’s development team.

Gall’s early WorldTour career was marked by the COVID era when he turned pro in 2020 with Team Sunweb. Uneven race calendars and illness stymied his progress, but a solid 2022 in his first season with the French team cleared the way for his breakout summer.

Third in a stage at Laruns in the first week, Gall kept punching above his weight. Seventh at Port-de-Soleil moved him into the top-10 overall.

Gall rode into Wednesday’s climbing stage over the Tour’s highest point at the Col de la Loze with nothing to lose. He latched onto the wheels in a big group that also featured teammate Ben O’Connor.

“I didn’t think that the break would have a big chance to go for the victory, but the stage was so hard and I felt good at the start, so I thought, ‘why not be in there to have a little bit of a gap on the favorites on the final climb to anticipate the final,” Gall said.

Climbing into the spotlight

Felix Gall climbs to victory. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Australian started the Tour as the team’s GC captain, with Gall expected to play a secondary support role. That changed very fast when O’Connor lost time early and Gall kept hanging in there.

“It’s not easy to do a three-week stage race and then also I had the role of the leader now after a few days. We slowly focused on that,” Gall said. “I was stressing myself a lot about that also. It is not easy, but the last few days I have been more and more comfortable. I was just afraid that I would be caught in the last kilometers, on the last descent. It is incredible.”

Last year, he completed his first grand tour with 50th at the Giro d’Italia. A 10th at Itzulia Basque Country and ninth in the Tour of the Alps confirmed he was on improving shape.

Gall was riding with the “bigs” on the stage that every team in the peloton wanted to win.

Gall was riding shoulder to shoulder with confirmed winners Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla), Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), David Gaudu and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), but he didn’t flinch under pressure.

Climbing with the best Gall knew he was feeling good.

“Just looking by the numbers I knew it was as super hard day, even thought I was feeling good,” he said. “I knew if we did this pace all day, I am in a good spot to give it a try.”

The Tour can be very cruel, and the Tour can be generous. Right now, the Tour is shining on Gall.